Virginia COVID-19 cases up by 2,959m deaths by 58

Worldwide:

Infections: 104,497,909

Deaths: 2,265,289

Recoveries: 76,372,617

United States:

Infections: 27,028,739

Deaths: 457,884

Recoveries: 16,752,698

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 513,339 (+2,959)

Hospitalized: 21,638 (+112)

Deaths: 6,575 (+58)

Floyd County:

Infections: 689 (+5)

Hospitalized: 22

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 6,414 (+33)

Hospitalized: 138

Deaths: 65

Radford:

Infections: 1,808 (+6)

Hospitalized: 34

Deaths: 9

Carroll County

Infections: 1,988 (+4)

Hospitalized: 138

Deaths: 57

Galax:

Infections: 960 (+2)

Hospitalized: 70

Deaths: 39

Giles County:

Infections: 945 (+3)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 7

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,184 (+5)

Hospitalized: 93 (+1)

Deaths: 45

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,407 (+28)

Hospitalized: 114 (+2)

Deaths: 36 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,009 (+60)

Hospitalized: 172

Deaths: 125 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 6,588 (+56)

Hospitalized: 119

Deaths: 78 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,751 (+1)

Hospitalized: 50 (+1)

Deaths: 33

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,077 (+8)

Hospitalized: 78

Deaths: 29

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

