Virginia COVID-19 cases up by 2,959m deaths by 58

Roanoke Valley's rose by 117, Montgomery County increased 39 and Floyd County added 5

Worldwide:
Infections: 104,497,909
Deaths: 2,265,289
Recoveries: 76,372,617

United States:
Infections: 27,028,739
Deaths: 457,884
Recoveries: 16,752,698

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 513,339 (+2,959)
Hospitalized: 21,638 (+112)
Deaths: 6,575 (+58)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 689 (+5)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,414 (+33)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 65

Radford:
Infections: 1,808 (+6)
Hospitalized: 34
Deaths: 9

Carroll County
Infections: 1,988 (+4)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 57

Galax:
Infections: 960 (+2)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 39

Giles County:
Infections: 945 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,184 (+5)    
Hospitalized: 93 (+1)
Deaths: 45

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,407 (+28)
Hospitalized: 114 (+2)
Deaths: 36 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,009 (+60)
Hospitalized: 172
Deaths: 125 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,588 (+56)
Hospitalized: 119
Deaths: 78 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,751 (+1)
Hospitalized: 50 (+1)
Deaths: 33

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,077 (+8)
Hospitalized: 78
Deaths: 29

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

