Virginia COVID-19 cases up by 2,959m deaths by 58

Worldwide:
Infections: 104,497,909
Deaths: 2,265,289
Recoveries: 76,372,617
United States:
Infections: 27,028,739
Deaths: 457,884
Recoveries: 16,752,698
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 513,339 (+2,959)
Hospitalized: 21,638 (+112)
Deaths: 6,575 (+58)
Floyd County:
Infections: 689 (+5)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,414 (+33)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 65
Radford:
Infections: 1,808 (+6)
Hospitalized: 34
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,988 (+4)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 57
Galax:
Infections: 960 (+2)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 39
Giles County:
Infections: 945 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,184 (+5)
Hospitalized: 93 (+1)
Deaths: 45
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,407 (+28)
Hospitalized: 114 (+2)
Deaths: 36 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,009 (+60)
Hospitalized: 172
Deaths: 125 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,588 (+56)
Hospitalized: 119
Deaths: 78 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,751 (+1)
Hospitalized: 50 (+1)
Deaths: 33
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,077 (+8)
Hospitalized: 78
Deaths: 29
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)