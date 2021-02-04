Virginia COVID-19 daily cases rise to 3059 with deaths up 11 to 6,650

Worldwide:

Infections: 105,015,735

Deaths: 2,281,096

Recoveries: 76,754,030

United States:

Infections: 27,155,394

Deaths: 462,022

Recoveries: 16,908,549

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 516,398 (+3,059)

Hospitalized: 21,749 (+111)

Deaths: 6,650 (+75)

Floyd County:

Infections: 690 (+1)

Hospitalized: 22

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 6,455 (+41)

Hospitalized: 138

Deaths: 66 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 1,811 (+3)

Hospitalized: 34

Deaths: 9

Carroll County

Infections: 1,995 (+7)

Hospitalized: 139 (+1)

Deaths: 58 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 963 (+3)

Hospitalized: 71 (+1)

Deaths: 39

Giles County:

Infections: 948 (+3)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 7

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,188 (+4)

Hospitalized: 93

Deaths: 45

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,420 (+23)

Hospitalized: 114

Deaths: 36

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,009 (+38)

Hospitalized: 172

Deaths: 127 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 6,588 (+60)

Hospitalized: 122 (+3)

Deaths: 80 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 1,770 (+19)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 33

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,085 (+8)

Hospitalized: 79 (+1)

Deaths: 29

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

