Virginia COVID-19 daily cases rise to 3059 with deaths up 11 to 6,650

Worldwide:
Infections: 105,015,735
Deaths: 2,281,096
Recoveries: 76,754,030
United States:
Infections: 27,155,394
Deaths: 462,022
Recoveries: 16,908,549
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 516,398 (+3,059)
Hospitalized: 21,749 (+111)
Deaths: 6,650 (+75)
Floyd County:
Infections: 690 (+1)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,455 (+41)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 66 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,811 (+3)
Hospitalized: 34
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,995 (+7)
Hospitalized: 139 (+1)
Deaths: 58 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 963 (+3)
Hospitalized: 71 (+1)
Deaths: 39
Giles County:
Infections: 948 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,188 (+4)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 45
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,420 (+23)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 36
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,009 (+38)
Hospitalized: 172
Deaths: 127 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,588 (+60)
Hospitalized: 122 (+3)
Deaths: 80 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 1,770 (+19)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 33
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,085 (+8)
Hospitalized: 79 (+1)
Deaths: 29
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)