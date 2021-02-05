Lady Buffs close out regular basketball season with win

Markelle Vest in action in overtime JV win against James River.

The Floyd County High School Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes wrapped up their truncated regular season basketball facing James River High from Buchanan Wednesday and Thursday nights at home before heading into regional tournament play next week.

Against the James River Lady Knights Thursday for Senior Night, the Lady Buffaloes led the 0-5 visiting team 31-0 at the first quarter and 34-2 at the half with the Lady Knights scoring only two free-throw shots. After scoring three points against 9 from the Lady Buffs, the Floyd team led 43-5 going into the 4th quarter, where the Lady Nights went scoreless again while Floyd scored another 13 to finished the night with a 56-5 win.

Leigh Lou Wiseman led Lady Buffs scoring with 11 points, Alexis Kiser adding nine and Destiny Harman 5. In three-point play, Kiser and Wiseman scored one each.

The Floyd ladies finishes the regular season at 2-4 in district play and 4-5 on the road. The JV Lady Buffs won easily too, 48-22 against Patrick County.

On Wednesday night, the varsity Buffaloes ran into a Knights rampage that saw James River take the lead and never look back in a 86-61 win.

Tanyan Sutphin led Buffaloes scoring with 17 with Kaiden Swortel adding 16. Sutphin also scored his team’s only three pointer.

Floyd finishes it regular season 3-3 in district play and 7-4 overall with playoffs starting at home next week.

The JV boys saw a 10-point lead evaporate in the 4th quarter before tying the score in the final seconds before taking the lead in a 3-minute overtime to win a thriller.

More photos and story details in the next edition of the Floyd Press.

Madison Slusher in a JV Laby Buffs win over Patrick County

Levi Kiser of the Buffs goes for a score.

