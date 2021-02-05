muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus infection increase back over 5,000 with 84 new deaths

The 5,069 new COVID-19 cases brings the Old Dominion's total to 521,467 with a death toll of 6,732. New deaths in Montgomery County, Galax, Carroll County, Franklin County, Roanoke, Roanoke County. Floyd County, for the first time in weeks, had no new cases

Worldwide:
Infections: 105,520,277
Deaths: 2,296,814
Recoveries: 77,212,157

United States:
Infections: 27,275,048
Deaths: 467,005
Recoveries: 17,033,365

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 521,467 (+5,069)
Hospitalized: 21,893 (+144)
Deaths: 6,732 (+82)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 690
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,497 (+42)
Hospitalized: 141 (+3)
Deaths: 68 (+2)

Radford:
Infections: 1,816 (+5)
Hospitalized: 34
Deaths: 9

Carroll County
Infections: 2,001 (+6)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 59 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 964 (+1)
Hospitalized: 71
Deaths: 41 (+2)

Giles County:
Infections: 951 (+3)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,193 (+5)    
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 45

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,448 (+28)
Hospitalized: 115 (+1)
Deaths: 37 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,108 (+99)
Hospitalized: 172
Deaths: 130 (+3)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,588 (+152)
Hospitalized: 122
Deaths: 84 (+4)

Salem:
Infections: 1,773 (+3)
Hospitalized: 50
Deaths: 33

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,101 (+16)
Hospitalized: 80 (+1)
Deaths: 29

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

