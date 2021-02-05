Virginia virus infection increase back over 5,000 with 84 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 105,520,277

Deaths: 2,296,814

Recoveries: 77,212,157

United States:

Infections: 27,275,048

Deaths: 467,005

Recoveries: 17,033,365

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 521,467 (+5,069)

Hospitalized: 21,893 (+144)

Deaths: 6,732 (+82)

Floyd County:

Infections: 690

Hospitalized: 22

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 6,497 (+42)

Hospitalized: 141 (+3)

Deaths: 68 (+2)

Radford:

Infections: 1,816 (+5)

Hospitalized: 34

Deaths: 9

Carroll County

Infections: 2,001 (+6)

Hospitalized: 139

Deaths: 59 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 964 (+1)

Hospitalized: 71

Deaths: 41 (+2)

Giles County:

Infections: 951 (+3)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 7

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,193 (+5)

Hospitalized: 93

Deaths: 45

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,448 (+28)

Hospitalized: 115 (+1)

Deaths: 37 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,108 (+99)

Hospitalized: 172

Deaths: 130 (+3)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 6,588 (+152)

Hospitalized: 122

Deaths: 84 (+4)

Salem:

Infections: 1,773 (+3)

Hospitalized: 50

Deaths: 33

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,101 (+16)

Hospitalized: 80 (+1)

Deaths: 29

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

