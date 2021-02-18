muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus cases up 2,284. Total cases now 557,896. Floyd up 3 to 719

U.S. virus deaths now over 500,00 with 7,090 in the Old Dominion.

Worldwide:
Infections: 110,610,885
Deaths: 2,444,897
Recoveries: 85,474,563

United States:
Infections: 24,460,179
Deaths: 502,714
Recoveries: 18,600,971

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 557,896 (+2,304)
Hospitalized: 23,179 (+89)
Deaths: 7,090 (+45)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 719 (+3) 
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,126 (+91)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 71

Radford:
Infections: 1,859 (+5)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 11

Carroll County
Infections: 2,062(+8)
Hospitalized: 150 (+2)
Deaths: 58

Galax:
Infections: 980 (-1)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 43

Giles County:
Infections: 1,029 (+3)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 9

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,260 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 46

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,641 (+11)
Hospitalized: 124 (+2)
Deaths: 42

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,537 (+121)
Hospitalized: 18 (+4)
Deaths: 135 (-2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,950 (+45)
Hospitalized: 120 (-3)  
Deaths: 89 (+2)

Salem:
Infections: 1,840 (-4)
Hospitalized: 54 (+1)
Deaths: 33

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,163 (+1)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 32

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

