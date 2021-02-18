Virginia virus cases up 2,284. Total cases now 557,896. Floyd up 3 to 719

Worldwide:

Infections: 110,610,885

Deaths: 2,444,897

Recoveries: 85,474,563

United States:

Infections: 24,460,179

Deaths: 502,714

Recoveries: 18,600,971

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 557,896 (+2,304)

Hospitalized: 23,179 (+89)

Deaths: 7,090 (+45)

Floyd County:

Infections: 719 (+3)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,126 (+91)

Hospitalized: 145

Deaths: 71

Radford:

Infections: 1,859 (+5)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 11

Carroll County

Infections: 2,062(+8)

Hospitalized: 150 (+2)

Deaths: 58

Galax:

Infections: 980 (-1)

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 43

Giles County:

Infections: 1,029 (+3)

Hospitalized: 30

Deaths: 9

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,260 (+3)

Hospitalized: 96

Deaths: 46

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,641 (+11)

Hospitalized: 124 (+2)

Deaths: 42

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,537 (+121)

Hospitalized: 18 (+4)

Deaths: 135 (-2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 6,950 (+45)

Hospitalized: 120 (-3)

Deaths: 89 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 1,840 (-4)

Hospitalized: 54 (+1)

Deaths: 33

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,163 (+1)

Hospitalized: 89

Deaths: 32

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

