Virginia virus cases up 2,284. Total cases now 557,896. Floyd up 3 to 719

Worldwide:
Infections: 110,610,885
Deaths: 2,444,897
Recoveries: 85,474,563
United States:
Infections: 24,460,179
Deaths: 502,714
Recoveries: 18,600,971
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 557,896 (+2,304)
Hospitalized: 23,179 (+89)
Deaths: 7,090 (+45)
Floyd County:
Infections: 719 (+3)
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,126 (+91)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 71
Radford:
Infections: 1,859 (+5)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 11
Carroll County
Infections: 2,062(+8)
Hospitalized: 150 (+2)
Deaths: 58
Galax:
Infections: 980 (-1)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 43
Giles County:
Infections: 1,029 (+3)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 9
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,260 (+3)
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 46
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,641 (+11)
Hospitalized: 124 (+2)
Deaths: 42
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,537 (+121)
Hospitalized: 18 (+4)
Deaths: 135 (-2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,950 (+45)
Hospitalized: 120 (-3)
Deaths: 89 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 1,840 (-4)
Hospitalized: 54 (+1)
Deaths: 33
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,163 (+1)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 32
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)