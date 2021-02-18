Winter Storm Warning extended through 7 am Friday

While the heaviest participation appears to have passed, roads remain slick and power outages have been reported in several spots in Floyd County and other areas with Appalachian Power reporting more than 1,50o outages overall.

Considerable sleet fell and temperatures remain below freezing as the National Weather Service’s “Winter Storm Warning” now extends until 7:00 am Friday.

Issued By

Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Portions of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina

Description

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY… WHAT…Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Friday. IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at…1…866…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

