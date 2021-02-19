Are you ready for some football?

Floyd County High School’s football varsity Buffaloes are scheduled to return Monday at 6:00 pm Monday for the start of a revised pandemic season at a home matchup against Carroll County.
That, of course, is subject to change. The game is currently moved to Galax because they have a turf field.
According to the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, there is an 84 percent chance of rain and snow Monday with a high of 42 degrees that will start plunging when the sun goes down.
That will be the coldest day for most of the week, with a high of 50 and sunny weather on Tuesday and 56 degrees on Wednesday with an overnight low on Wednesday. Rain and snow is expected to return on Friday with a high of 40 and a low of 29 while March is projected to open with a week of rain with highs in the 50s and high 40s and a possibility of some snow showers on Mar. 4.
If the game set for Monday is played as scheduled, the field could still be partially frozen with lows at freezing on Saturday with a low in the teens and Sunday rising to just 30 with an overnight low below freezing.
Like the basketball season that just ended, pandemic restrictions on crowds will continue with limited tickets that will be used by players to give out to family members.
Volleyball is set to open its season at home on Mar. 1.