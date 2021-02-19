muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus hospitalizations rise by 190 but deaths drop to just 8 in daily report

In what appears to be misplaced numbers attributed to Roanoke City, the total numbers dropped by 213 while the county rose by 213. Deaths in the city dropped by 6 but 5 were added to the county. Floyd's infections rose by 1

Worldwide:
Infections: 110,936,477
Deaths: 2,454,604
Recoveries: 85,878,428

United States:
Infections: 28,524,345
Deaths: 505,316
Recoveries: 18,704,929

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 559,930 (+2,034)
Hospitalized: 23,369 (+190)
Deaths: 7,098 (+8)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 720 (+1) 
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,191 (+65)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 71

Radford:
Infections: 1,862 (+3)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 11

Carroll County
Infections: 2,062
Hospitalized: 150
Deaths: 58

Galax:
Infections: 982 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 43

Giles County:
Infections: 1,032 (+3)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 9

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,263 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 46

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,646 (+5)
Hospitalized: 124
Deaths: 42

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,336 (-201)
Hospitalized: 186
Deaths: 129 (-6)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,163 (+213)
Hospitalized: 128 (+8)  
Deaths: 95 (+5)

Salem:
Infections: 1,848 (+8)
Hospitalized: 53 (-1)
Deaths: 33

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,170 (+7)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 32

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter