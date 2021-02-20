Virginia virus cases rise by 1,882 with 99 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 111,340,630
Deaths: 2,465,590
Recoveries: 86.220,672
United States:
Infections: 28,604,576
Deaths: 507,756
Recoveries: 18,803,857
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 561,812 (+1,882)
Hospitalized: 23,436 (+67)
Deaths: 7,197 (+99)
Floyd County:
Infections: 720
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,279 (+88)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,865 (+3)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 11
Carroll County
Infections: 2,064 (+2)
Hospitalized: 150
Deaths: 58
Galax:
Infections: 982
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 43
Giles County:
Infections: 1,036 (+4)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 9
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,262 (-1)
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 46
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,648 (+2)
Hospitalized: 125 (+1)
Deaths: 42
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,358 (+18)
Hospitalized: 186
Deaths: 130 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,143 (-20)
Hospitalized: 128
Deaths: 94 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,864 (+16)
Hospitalized: 54 (+1)
Deaths: 35 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,171 (+1)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 32
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)