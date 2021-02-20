Virginia virus cases rise by 1,882 with 99 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 111,340,630

Deaths: 2,465,590

Recoveries: 86.220,672

United States:

Infections: 28,604,576

Deaths: 507,756

Recoveries: 18,803,857

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 561,812 (+1,882)

Hospitalized: 23,436 (+67)

Deaths: 7,197 (+99)

Floyd County:

Infections: 720

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,279 (+88)

Hospitalized: 145

Deaths: 72 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 1,865 (+3)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 11

Carroll County

Infections: 2,064 (+2)

Hospitalized: 150

Deaths: 58

Galax:

Infections: 982

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 43

Giles County:

Infections: 1,036 (+4)

Hospitalized: 30

Deaths: 9

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,262 (-1)

Hospitalized: 96

Deaths: 46

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,648 (+2)

Hospitalized: 125 (+1)

Deaths: 42

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,358 (+18)

Hospitalized: 186

Deaths: 130 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,143 (-20)

Hospitalized: 128

Deaths: 94 (-1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,864 (+16)

Hospitalized: 54 (+1)

Deaths: 35 (+2)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,171 (+1)

Hospitalized: 89

Deaths: 32

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

