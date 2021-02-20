muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus cases rise by 1,882 with 99 new deaths

The Old Dominion now has 561,812 total cases and 7,197 deaths. Montgomery County (and Radford) add 92 cases and one new death

Worldwide:
Infections: 111,340,630
Deaths: 2,465,590
Recoveries: 86.220,672

United States:
Infections: 28,604,576
Deaths: 507,756
Recoveries: 18,803,857

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 561,812 (+1,882)
Hospitalized: 23,436 (+67)
Deaths: 7,197 (+99)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 720  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,279 (+88)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 1,865 (+3)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 11

Carroll County
Infections: 2,064 (+2)
Hospitalized: 150
Deaths: 58

Galax:
Infections: 982
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 43

Giles County:
Infections: 1,036 (+4)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 9

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,262 (-1)    
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 46

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,648 (+2)
Hospitalized: 125 (+1)
Deaths: 42

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,358 (+18)
Hospitalized: 186
Deaths: 130 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,143 (-20)
Hospitalized: 128  
Deaths: 94 (-1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,864 (+16)
Hospitalized: 54 (+1)
Deaths: 35 (+2)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,171 (+1)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 32

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

