Virus cases increase 2,303 in Virginia, deaths jump by 134

Worldwide:
Infections: 111,729,153
Deaths: 2,473,747
Recoveries: 86,899,828
United States:
Infections: 28,706,473
Deaths: 509,875
Recoveries: 18,899,272
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 564,115 (+2,303)
Hospitalized: 23,436 (+45)
Deaths: 7,197 (+134)
Floyd County:
Infections: 724 (+4)
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,321 (+42)
Hospitalized: 146 (+1)
Deaths: 72
Radford:
Infections: 1,872 (+7)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 11
Carroll County
Infections: 2,066 (+2)
Hospitalized: 150
Deaths: 58
Galax:
Infections: 983 (+1)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 43
Giles County:
Infections: 1,043 (+7)
Hospitalized: 31 (+1)
Deaths: 9
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,268 (+6)
Hospitalized: 98 (+2)
Deaths: 46
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,654 (+6)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 43 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,382 (+22)
Hospitalized: 186
Deaths: 132 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,166 (+23)
Hospitalized: 129 (+1)
Deaths: 94
Salem:
Infections: 1,864 (+6)
Hospitalized: 54
Deaths: 35 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,171
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 34 (+2)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)