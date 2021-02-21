muselogo1-copy

Virus cases increase 2,303 in Virginia, deaths jump by 134

COVID-19 infections in the Old Dominion now total 564,115 with 7,197 dead. Floyd County virus cases rise by 4 to 724

Worldwide:
Infections: 111,729,153
Deaths: 2,473,747
Recoveries: 86,899,828

United States:
Infections: 28,706,473
Deaths: 509,875
Recoveries: 18,899,272

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 564,115 (+2,303)
Hospitalized: 23,436 (+45)
Deaths: 7,197 (+134)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 724 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,321 (+42)
Hospitalized: 146 (+1)
Deaths: 72

Radford:
Infections: 1,872 (+7)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 11

Carroll County
Infections: 2,066 (+2)
Hospitalized: 150
Deaths: 58

Galax:
Infections: 983 (+1)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 43

Giles County:
Infections: 1,043 (+7)
Hospitalized: 31 (+1)
Deaths: 9

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,268 (+6)    
Hospitalized: 98 (+2)
Deaths: 46

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,654 (+6)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 43 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,382 (+22)
Hospitalized: 186
Deaths: 132 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,166 (+23)
Hospitalized: 129 (+1)  
Deaths: 94

Salem:
Infections: 1,864 (+6)
Hospitalized: 54
Deaths: 35 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,171
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 34 (+2)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

