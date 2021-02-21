Virus cases increase 2,303 in Virginia, deaths jump by 134

Worldwide:

Infections: 111,729,153

Deaths: 2,473,747

Recoveries: 86,899,828

United States:

Infections: 28,706,473

Deaths: 509,875

Recoveries: 18,899,272

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 564,115 (+2,303)

Hospitalized: 23,436 (+45)

Deaths: 7,197 (+134)

Floyd County:

Infections: 724 (+4)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,321 (+42)

Hospitalized: 146 (+1)

Deaths: 72

Radford:

Infections: 1,872 (+7)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 11

Carroll County

Infections: 2,066 (+2)

Hospitalized: 150

Deaths: 58

Galax:

Infections: 983 (+1)

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 43

Giles County:

Infections: 1,043 (+7)

Hospitalized: 31 (+1)

Deaths: 9

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,268 (+6)

Hospitalized: 98 (+2)

Deaths: 46

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,654 (+6)

Hospitalized: 125

Deaths: 43 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,382 (+22)

Hospitalized: 186

Deaths: 132 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,166 (+23)

Hospitalized: 129 (+1)

Deaths: 94

Salem:

Infections: 1,864 (+6)

Hospitalized: 54

Deaths: 35 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,171

Hospitalized: 89

Deaths: 34 (+2)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

