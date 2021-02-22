Virginia daily virus case increase down to 1,155 with 155 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 112,036,955

Deaths: 2,479,412

Recoveries: 87,401,247

United States:

Infections: 28,766,438

Deaths: 511,147

Recoveries: 18,973,401

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 565,270 (+1,155)

Hospitalized: 23,530 (+74)

Deaths: 7,486 (+155)

Floyd County:

Infections: 724

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,343 (+22)

Hospitalized: 146

Deaths: 72

Radford:

Infections: 1,873 (+1)

Hospitalized: 36 (+1)

Deaths: 11

Carroll County

Infections: 2,069 (+3)

Hospitalized: 150

Deaths: 58

Galax:

Infections: 985 (+2)

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 44 (+1)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,044 (+1)

Hospitalized: 32 (+1)

Deaths: 10 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,271 (+3)

Hospitalized: 98

Deaths: 46

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,656 (+2)

Hospitalized: 125

Deaths: 44 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,396 (+14)

Hospitalized: 186

Deaths: 133 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,177 (+11)

Hospitalized: 129

Deaths: 96 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 1,878 (+14)

Hospitalized: 54

Deaths: 36 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,172 (+1)

Hospitalized: 89

Deaths: 34

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

