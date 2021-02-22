muselogo1-copy

Virginia daily virus case increase down to 1,155 with 155 new deaths

Floyd County reports no new increases in cases. The Old Dominion has 565,270 total cases with 7,486 deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 112,036,955
Deaths: 2,479,412
Recoveries: 87,401,247

United States:
Infections: 28,766,438
Deaths: 511,147
Recoveries: 18,973,401

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 565,270 (+1,155)
Hospitalized: 23,530 (+74)
Deaths: 7,486 (+155)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 724  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,343 (+22)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 72

Radford:
Infections: 1,873 (+1)
Hospitalized: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 11

Carroll County
Infections: 2,069 (+3)
Hospitalized: 150
Deaths: 58

Galax:
Infections: 985 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 44 (+1)

Giles County:
Infections: 1,044 (+1)
Hospitalized: 32 (+1)
Deaths: 10 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,271 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 46

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,656 (+2)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 44 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,396 (+14)
Hospitalized: 186
Deaths: 133 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,177 (+11)
Hospitalized: 129  
Deaths: 96 (+2)

Salem:
Infections: 1,878 (+14)
Hospitalized: 54
Deaths: 36 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,172 (+1)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 34

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter