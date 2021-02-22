Virginia daily virus case increase down to 1,155 with 155 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 112,036,955
Deaths: 2,479,412
Recoveries: 87,401,247
United States:
Infections: 28,766,438
Deaths: 511,147
Recoveries: 18,973,401
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 565,270 (+1,155)
Hospitalized: 23,530 (+74)
Deaths: 7,486 (+155)
Floyd County:
Infections: 724
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,343 (+22)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 72
Radford:
Infections: 1,873 (+1)
Hospitalized: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 11
Carroll County
Infections: 2,069 (+3)
Hospitalized: 150
Deaths: 58
Galax:
Infections: 985 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 44 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,044 (+1)
Hospitalized: 32 (+1)
Deaths: 10 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,271 (+3)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 46
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,656 (+2)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 44 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,396 (+14)
Hospitalized: 186
Deaths: 133 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,177 (+11)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 96 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 1,878 (+14)
Hospitalized: 54
Deaths: 36 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,172 (+1)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 34
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)