Virginia virus cases rise by 1,769 with 162 more deaths

The Old Dominion's infections total 567,039 with 7,658 deaths. Floyd County added 1 for new total of 725

Worldwide:
Infections: 112,386,906
Deaths: 2,488,241
Recoveries: 87,898,732

United States:
Infections: 28,831,921
Deaths: 512,900
Recoveries: 19,123,668

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 567,039 (+1,769)
Hospitalized: 23,698 (+165)
Deaths: 7,658 (+162)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 725 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,399 (+56)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 73 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 1,879 (+9)
Hospitalized: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 11

Carroll County
Infections: 2,078 (+9)
Hospitalized: 151 (+1)
Deaths: 58

Galax:
Infections: 984 (-1)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 44

Giles County:
Infections: 1,045 (+1)
Hospitalized: 33 (+1)
Deaths: 10

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,274 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 48 (+2)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,660 (+4)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 44

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,430 (+34)
Hospitalized: 18 (-1)
Deaths: 135 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,192 (+15)
Hospitalized: 131 (+3)  
Deaths: 97 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,879 (+1)
Hospitalized: 54
Deaths: 38 (+2)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,171 (-1)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 34

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

