Virginia virus cases rise by 1,769 with 162 more deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 112,386,906
Deaths: 2,488,241
Recoveries: 87,898,732
United States:
Infections: 28,831,921
Deaths: 512,900
Recoveries: 19,123,668
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 567,039 (+1,769)
Hospitalized: 23,698 (+165)
Deaths: 7,658 (+162)
Floyd County:
Infections: 725 (+1)
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,399 (+56)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 73 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,879 (+9)
Hospitalized: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 11
Carroll County
Infections: 2,078 (+9)
Hospitalized: 151 (+1)
Deaths: 58
Galax:
Infections: 984 (-1)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 44
Giles County:
Infections: 1,045 (+1)
Hospitalized: 33 (+1)
Deaths: 10
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,274 (+3)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 48 (+2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,660 (+4)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 44
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,430 (+34)
Hospitalized: 18 (-1)
Deaths: 135 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,192 (+15)
Hospitalized: 131 (+3)
Deaths: 97 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,879 (+1)
Hospitalized: 54
Deaths: 38 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,171 (-1)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 34
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)