Virginia virus cases rise by 1,769 with 162 more deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 112,386,906

Deaths: 2,488,241

Recoveries: 87,898,732

United States:

Infections: 28,831,921

Deaths: 512,900

Recoveries: 19,123,668

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 567,039 (+1,769)

Hospitalized: 23,698 (+165)

Deaths: 7,658 (+162)

Floyd County:

Infections: 725 (+1)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,399 (+56)

Hospitalized: 146

Deaths: 73 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 1,879 (+9)

Hospitalized: 36 (+1)

Deaths: 11

Carroll County

Infections: 2,078 (+9)

Hospitalized: 151 (+1)

Deaths: 58

Galax:

Infections: 984 (-1)

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 44

Giles County:

Infections: 1,045 (+1)

Hospitalized: 33 (+1)

Deaths: 10

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,274 (+3)

Hospitalized: 98

Deaths: 48 (+2)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,660 (+4)

Hospitalized: 125

Deaths: 44

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,430 (+34)

Hospitalized: 18 (-1)

Deaths: 135 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,192 (+15)

Hospitalized: 131 (+3)

Deaths: 97 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,879 (+1)

Hospitalized: 54

Deaths: 38 (+2)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,171 (-1)

Hospitalized: 89

Deaths: 34

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

