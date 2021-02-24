muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 1,907 with 149 new deaths

The Old Dominion has 568,946 infection and 7,658 deaths. Floyd County has 728 deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 112,830,149
Deaths: 2,500,258
Recoveries: 88,411,152

United States:
Infections: 28,906,196
Deaths: 515,408
Recoveries: 19,213,237

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 568,946 (+1,907)
Hospitalized: 23,98 (+100)
Deaths: 7,658 (+149)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 728 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,478 (+79)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 73

Radford:
Infections: 1,884 (+5)
Hospitalized: 36
Deaths: 11

Carroll County
Infections: 2,091 (+13)
Hospitalized: 152 (+1)
Deaths: 58

Galax:
Infections: 984 (+11)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 44

Giles County:
Infections: 1,052 (+7)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 10 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,285 (+11)    
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 48

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,675 (+15)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 46 (+2)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,455 (+25)
Hospitalized: 186
Deaths: 136 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,205 (+15)
Hospitalized: 129 (-2)  
Deaths: 98 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,863 (-16)
Hospitalized: 54 (+4)
Deaths: 38

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,173 (+2)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 34

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

