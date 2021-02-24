Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 1,907 with 149 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 112,830,149

Deaths: 2,500,258

Recoveries: 88,411,152

United States:

Infections: 28,906,196

Deaths: 515,408

Recoveries: 19,213,237

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 568,946 (+1,907)

Hospitalized: 23,98 (+100)

Deaths: 7,658 (+149)

Floyd County:

Infections: 728 (+3)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,478 (+79)

Hospitalized: 146

Deaths: 73

Radford:

Infections: 1,884 (+5)

Hospitalized: 36

Deaths: 11

Carroll County

Infections: 2,091 (+13)

Hospitalized: 152 (+1)

Deaths: 58

Galax:

Infections: 984 (+11)

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 44

Giles County:

Infections: 1,052 (+7)

Hospitalized: 33

Deaths: 10 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,285 (+11)

Hospitalized: 98

Deaths: 48

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,675 (+15)

Hospitalized: 125

Deaths: 46 (+2)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,455 (+25)

Hospitalized: 186

Deaths: 136 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,205 (+15)

Hospitalized: 129 (-2)

Deaths: 98 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,863 (-16)

Hospitalized: 54 (+4)

Deaths: 38

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,173 (+2)

Hospitalized: 89

Deaths: 34

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

