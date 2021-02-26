Virginia daily virus increase drops, but deaths rise by 234

Worldwide:
Infections: 113,671,973
Deaths: 2,521,573
Recoveries: 89,233,229
United States:
Infections: 29,054,341
Deaths: 520,852
Recoveries: 19,436,471
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 572,639 (+1,657)
Hospitalized: 23,978 (+407)
Deaths: 7,963 (+234)
Floyd County:
Infections: 730 (+2)
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,575 (+37)
Hospitalized: 147
Deaths: 73 (-1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,882 (+1)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 12 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 2,100 (+3)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 59
Galax:
Infections: 994 (+3)
Hospitalized: 74
Deaths: 44
Giles County:
Infections: 1,066 (+1)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 12
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,294 (+6)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 52 (+2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,687 (+8)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 51 (+4)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,495 (+11)
Hospitalized: 189
Deaths: 142 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,283 (+54)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 101 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,843 (-25)
Hospitalized: 56 (+2)
Deaths: 39 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,189 (+1)
Hospitalized: 60 (+1)
Deaths: 34
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)