Virginia daily virus increase drops, but deaths rise by 234

Worldwide:

Infections: 113,671,973

Deaths: 2,521,573

Recoveries: 89,233,229

United States:

Infections: 29,054,341

Deaths: 520,852

Recoveries: 19,436,471

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 572,639 (+1,657)

Hospitalized: 23,978 (+407)

Deaths: 7,963 (+234)

Floyd County:

Infections: 730 (+2)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,575 (+37)

Hospitalized: 147

Deaths: 73 (-1)

Radford:

Infections: 1,882 (+1)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 12 (+1)

Carroll County

Infections: 2,100 (+3)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 59

Galax:

Infections: 994 (+3)

Hospitalized: 74

Deaths: 44

Giles County:

Infections: 1,066 (+1)

Hospitalized: 33

Deaths: 12

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,294 (+6)

Hospitalized: 98

Deaths: 52 (+2)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,687 (+8)

Hospitalized: 125

Deaths: 51 (+4)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,495 (+11)

Hospitalized: 189

Deaths: 142 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,283 (+54)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 101 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,843 (-25)

Hospitalized: 56 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,189 (+1)

Hospitalized: 60 (+1)

Deaths: 34

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

