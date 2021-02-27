COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Virginia by alarming rate

Worldwide:
Infections: 114,110,816
Deaths: 2,531,492
Recoveries: 89,644,956
United States:
Infections: 29,137,887
Deaths: 523,092
Recoveries: 19,534,319
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 574,314 (+1,675)
Hospitalized: 24,091 (+293)
Deaths: 8,382 (+419)
Floyd County:
Infections: 731 (+1)
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,632 (+57)
Hospitalized: 147
Deaths: 75 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 1,884 (+2)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 12
Carroll County
Infections: 2,104 (+4)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 59
Galax:
Infections: 995 (+1)
Hospitalized: 75 (+1)
Deaths: 45 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,066
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 13 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,300 (+6)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 52
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,703 (+16)
Hospitalized: 126 (+1)
Deaths: 51
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,513 (+18)
Hospitalized: 189
Deaths: 144 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,303 (+20)
Hospitalized: 128 (+1)
Deaths: 103 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 1,843 (-25)
Hospitalized: 56 (+2)
Deaths: 39 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,190 (+1)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 35 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)