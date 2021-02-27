COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Virginia by alarming rate

Worldwide:

Infections: 114,110,816

Deaths: 2,531,492

Recoveries: 89,644,956

United States:

Infections: 29,137,887

Deaths: 523,092

Recoveries: 19,534,319

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 574,314 (+1,675)

Hospitalized: 24,091 (+293)

Deaths: 8,382 (+419)

Floyd County:

Infections: 731 (+1)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,632 (+57)

Hospitalized: 147

Deaths: 75 (+2)

Radford:

Infections: 1,884 (+2)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 12

Carroll County

Infections: 2,104 (+4)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 59

Galax:

Infections: 995 (+1)

Hospitalized: 75 (+1)

Deaths: 45 (+1)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,066

Hospitalized: 33

Deaths: 13 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,300 (+6)

Hospitalized: 98

Deaths: 52

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,703 (+16)

Hospitalized: 126 (+1)

Deaths: 51

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,513 (+18)

Hospitalized: 189

Deaths: 144 (+3)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,303 (+20)

Hospitalized: 128 (+1)

Deaths: 103 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 1,843 (-25)

Hospitalized: 56 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,190 (+1)

Hospitalized: 90

Deaths: 35 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

