Last second field goal gives Giles a 20-18 win over Floyd County

A late touchdown by the Buffs appeared to give the Floyd team a come-from-behind win but a field goal in the final four seconds of the game gave Giles the win
Buffaloes quarterback Avery Chaffin scores on a touchdown run to give the Buffaloes an 18-17 lead over Giles.

For the second-game of the shortened February-March football season of the Floyd County High School varsity Buffaloes football squad, a score in the final seconds of the game snatched victory away in a tight game.

A field goal by the Giles County Spartans as time expired overturned the lead by the Buffs when quarterback Avery Chaffin scored the team’s third touchdown with a minute and 18 seconds left in the game.

In a game of “what ifs,” the Buffaloes failed to convert any of the point-after attempts but still led 18-17, but the Spartans drove down the field to get into position for the 23-yard field goal that ended the game with a 20-18 win by Giles.

Jaden Brewer of the Buffs scores the second TD by the Buffs

