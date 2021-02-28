Last second field goal gives Giles a 20-18 win over Floyd County

For the second-game of the shortened February-March football season of the Floyd County High School varsity Buffaloes football squad, a score in the final seconds of the game snatched victory away in a tight game.
A field goal by the Giles County Spartans as time expired overturned the lead by the Buffs when quarterback Avery Chaffin scored the team’s third touchdown with a minute and 18 seconds left in the game.
In a game of “what ifs,” the Buffaloes failed to convert any of the point-after attempts but still led 18-17, but the Spartans drove down the field to get into position for the 23-yard field goal that ended the game with a 20-18 win by Giles.
More photos and a detailed story in the next edition of the Floyd Press.