Virginia adds 1,729 new virus cases, 170 additional deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 114,464,626

Deaths: 2,539,069

Recoveries: 90,008,105

United States:

Infections: 29,202,824

Deaths: 524,669

Recoveries: 19,045,632

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 576,050 (+1,736)

Hospitalized: 24,091 (+24)

Deaths: 8,382 (+170)

Floyd County:

Infections: 735 (+4)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,685 (+53)

Hospitalized: 147

Deaths: 75

Radford:

Infections: 1,888 (+4)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 14 (+2)

Carroll County

Infections: 2,107 (+3)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 59

Galax:

Infections: 995

Hospitalized: 75

Deaths: 46 (+1)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,075 (+9)

Hospitalized: 35 (+2)

Deaths: 14 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,309 (+9)

Hospitalized: 98

Deaths: 53 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,711 (+8)

Hospitalized: 126

Deaths: 52 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,533 (+20)

Hospitalized: 189

Deaths: 149 (+5)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,317 (+14)

Hospitalized: 128

Deaths: 106 (+3)

Salem:

Infections: 1,857 (+14)

Hospitalized: 56

Deaths: 41 (+2)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,198 (+8)

Hospitalized: 90

Deaths: 35

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

