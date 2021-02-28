Virginia adds 1,729 new virus cases, 170 additional deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 114,464,626
Deaths: 2,539,069
Recoveries: 90,008,105
United States:
Infections: 29,202,824
Deaths: 524,669
Recoveries: 19,045,632
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 576,050 (+1,736)
Hospitalized: 24,091 (+24)
Deaths: 8,382 (+170)
Floyd County:
Infections: 735 (+4)
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,685 (+53)
Hospitalized: 147
Deaths: 75
Radford:
Infections: 1,888 (+4)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 14 (+2)
Carroll County
Infections: 2,107 (+3)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 59
Galax:
Infections: 995
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 46 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,075 (+9)
Hospitalized: 35 (+2)
Deaths: 14 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,309 (+9)
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 53 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,711 (+8)
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 52 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,533 (+20)
Hospitalized: 189
Deaths: 149 (+5)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,317 (+14)
Hospitalized: 128
Deaths: 106 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 1,857 (+14)
Hospitalized: 56
Deaths: 41 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,198 (+8)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 35
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)