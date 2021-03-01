Virginia virus increase slows but deaths keep rising

Worldwide:

Infections: 114,770,269

Deaths: 2,544,660

Recoveries: 90,316,406

United States:

Infections: 29,256,870

Deaths: 525,780

Recoveries: 19,694,342

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 577,174 (+1,124)

Hospitalized: 24,158 (+67)

Deaths: 8,783 (+401)

Floyd County:

Infections: 735

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,723 (+38)

Hospitalized: 147

Deaths: 74 (+4)

Radford:

Infections: 1,891 (+3)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 14

Carroll County

Infections: 2,115 (+8)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 60 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 996 (+1)

Hospitalized: 75

Deaths: 48 (+2)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,076 (+1)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 14

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,313 (+4)

Hospitalized: 99 (+1)

Deaths: 54 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,714 (+3)

Hospitalized: 126

Deaths: 53 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,533 (+19)

Hospitalized: 189

Deaths: 152 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,329 (+12)

Hospitalized: 128

Deaths: 109 (+3)

Salem:

Infections: 1,858 (+4)

Hospitalized: 56

Deaths: 41

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,198

Hospitalized: 90

Deaths: 36 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

