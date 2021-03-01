Virginia virus increase slows but deaths keep rising

Worldwide:
Infections: 114,770,269
Deaths: 2,544,660
Recoveries: 90,316,406
United States:
Infections: 29,256,870
Deaths: 525,780
Recoveries: 19,694,342
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 577,174 (+1,124)
Hospitalized: 24,158 (+67)
Deaths: 8,783 (+401)
Floyd County:
Infections: 735
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,723 (+38)
Hospitalized: 147
Deaths: 74 (+4)
Radford:
Infections: 1,891 (+3)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 14
Carroll County
Infections: 2,115 (+8)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 60 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 996 (+1)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 48 (+2)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,076 (+1)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 14
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,313 (+4)
Hospitalized: 99 (+1)
Deaths: 54 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,714 (+3)
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 53 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,533 (+19)
Hospitalized: 189
Deaths: 152 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,329 (+12)
Hospitalized: 128
Deaths: 109 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 1,858 (+4)
Hospitalized: 56
Deaths: 41
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,198
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 36 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)