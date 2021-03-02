Virginia virus cases up 1,385 & deaths rise by 160

Worldwide:
Infections: 115,115,087
Deaths: 2,552,720
Recoveries: 90,811,774
United States:
Infections: 29,315,639
Deaths: 527,386
Recoveries: 19,817,532
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 578,559 (+1,385)
Hospitalized: 24,258 (+100)
Deaths: 8,783 (+160)
Floyd County:
Infections: 738 (+3)
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,751 (+28)
Hospitalized: 147
Deaths: 80 (+6)
Radford:
Infections: 1,891
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 15 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 2,119 (+4)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 61 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 997 (+1)
Hospitalized: 78 (-3)
Deaths: 49 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,083 (+7)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 14
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,318 (+5)
Hospitalized: 100 (+1)
Deaths: 54
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,721 (+7)
Hospitalized: 127 (+1)
Deaths: 54 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,553 (+20)
Hospitalized: 189
Deaths: 154 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,329 (+17)
Hospitalized: 130 (+2)
Deaths: 113 (+4)
Salem:
Infections: 1,861 (+3)
Hospitalized: 56
Deaths: 41
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,200 (+2)
Hospitalized: 92 (+2)
Deaths: 36 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)