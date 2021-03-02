Virginia virus cases up 1,385 & deaths rise by 160

Worldwide:

Infections: 115,115,087

Deaths: 2,552,720

Recoveries: 90,811,774

United States:

Infections: 29,315,639

Deaths: 527,386

Recoveries: 19,817,532

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 578,559 (+1,385)

Hospitalized: 24,258 (+100)

Deaths: 8,783 (+160)

Floyd County:

Infections: 738 (+3)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,751 (+28)

Hospitalized: 147

Deaths: 80 (+6)

Radford:

Infections: 1,891

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 15 (+1)

Carroll County

Infections: 2,119 (+4)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 61 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 997 (+1)

Hospitalized: 78 (-3)

Deaths: 49 (+1)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,083 (+7)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 14

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,318 (+5)

Hospitalized: 100 (+1)

Deaths: 54

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,721 (+7)

Hospitalized: 127 (+1)

Deaths: 54 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,553 (+20)

Hospitalized: 189

Deaths: 154 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,329 (+17)

Hospitalized: 130 (+2)

Deaths: 113 (+4)

Salem:

Infections: 1,861 (+3)

Hospitalized: 56

Deaths: 41

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,200 (+2)

Hospitalized: 92 (+2)

Deaths: 36 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

