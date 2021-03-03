muselogo1-copy

Virginia daily virus increase creeps back up, deaths rise sharply

The Old Dominion reports 1,549 new cases. Deaths now stand at 8,783 total. Montgomery County reports 59 new infections and eight deaths. Roanoke Valley: 54 new cases, 10 deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 115,419,485
Deaths: 2,562,876
Recoveries: 91,210,888

United States:
Infections: 29,371,373
Deaths: 529,222
Recoveries: 19,905,529

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 578,559 (+1,549)
Hospitalized: 24,258 (+96)
Deaths: 8,783 (+543)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 738  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,751 (+55)
Hospitalized: 148 (+1)
Deaths: 86 (+6)

Radford:
Infections: 1,895 (+4)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17 (+2)

Carroll County
Infections: 2,121 (+2)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 64 (+3)

Galax:
Infections: 996 (-1)
Hospitalized: 75 (-3)
Deaths: 49

Giles County:
Infections: 1,090 (+7)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 15

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,330 (+12)    
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 55 (+1)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,723 (+2)
Hospitalized: 128 (+1)
Deaths: 57 (+3)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,569 (+16)
Hospitalized: 190 (+1)
Deaths: 159 (+3)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,368 (+39)
Hospitalized: 134 (+4)  
Deaths: 119 (+6)

Salem:
Infections: 1,860 (-1)
Hospitalized: 56
Deaths: 42 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,203 (+3)
Hospitalized: 93 (+1)
Deaths: 36

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

