Virginia daily virus increase creeps back up, deaths rise sharply

Worldwide:
Infections: 115,419,485
Deaths: 2,562,876
Recoveries: 91,210,888
United States:
Infections: 29,371,373
Deaths: 529,222
Recoveries: 19,905,529
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 578,559 (+1,549)
Hospitalized: 24,258 (+96)
Deaths: 8,783 (+543)
Floyd County:
Infections: 738
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,751 (+55)
Hospitalized: 148 (+1)
Deaths: 86 (+6)
Radford:
Infections: 1,895 (+4)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17 (+2)
Carroll County
Infections: 2,121 (+2)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 64 (+3)
Galax:
Infections: 996 (-1)
Hospitalized: 75 (-3)
Deaths: 49
Deaths: 15 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,330 (+12)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 55 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,723 (+2)
Hospitalized: 128 (+1)
Deaths: 57 (+3)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,569 (+16)
Hospitalized: 190 (+1)
Deaths: 159 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,368 (+39)
Hospitalized: 134 (+4)
Deaths: 119 (+6)
Salem:
Infections: 1,860 (-1)
Hospitalized: 56
Deaths: 42 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,203 (+3)
Hospitalized: 93 (+1)
Deaths: 36
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)