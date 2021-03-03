Virginia daily virus increase creeps back up, deaths rise sharply

Worldwide:

Infections: 115,419,485

Deaths: 2,562,876

Recoveries: 91,210,888

United States:

Infections: 29,371,373

Deaths: 529,222

Recoveries: 19,905,529

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 578,559 (+1,549)

Hospitalized: 24,258 (+96)

Deaths: 8,783 (+543)

Floyd County:

Infections: 738

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,751 (+55)

Hospitalized: 148 (+1)

Deaths: 86 (+6)

Radford:

Infections: 1,895 (+4)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 17 (+2)

Carroll County

Infections: 2,121 (+2)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 64 (+3)

Galax:

Infections: 996 (-1)

Hospitalized: 75 (-3)

Deaths: 49

Giles County:

Infections: 1,090 (+7)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 15

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,330 (+12)

Hospitalized: 100

Deaths: 55 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,723 (+2)

Hospitalized: 128 (+1)

Deaths: 57 (+3)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,569 (+16)

Hospitalized: 190 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (+3)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,368 (+39)

Hospitalized: 134 (+4)

Deaths: 119 (+6)

Salem:

Infections: 1,860 (-1)

Hospitalized: 56

Deaths: 42 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,203 (+3)

Hospitalized: 93 (+1)

Deaths: 36

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

