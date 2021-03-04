Increases in COVID-19 cases, deaths slow in Virginia

Worldwide:
Infections: 115,898,652
Deaths: 2,573,898
Recoveries: 91,565,081
United States:
Infections: 29,457,720
Deaths: 531,678
Recoveries: 20,003,339
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 581,408 (+1,300)
Hospitalized: 24,414 (+60)
Deaths: 9,326 (+31)
Floyd County:
Infections: 740 (+2)
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,961 (+153)
Hospitalized: 148
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 1,899 (+4)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17
Carroll County
Infections: 2,127 (+6)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 64
Galax:
Infections: 1,000 (+4)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 49
Giles County:
Infections: 1,090 (-3)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 15
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,330 (-2)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 55
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,729 (+6)
Hospitalized: 128
Deaths: 57
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,586 (+18)
Hospitalized: 190
Deaths: 157 (-2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,386 (+18)
Hospitalized: 134
Deaths: 119
Salem:
Infections: 1,864 (+4)
Hospitalized: 56
Deaths: 42
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,210 (+7)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 36
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)