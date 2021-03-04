muselogo1-copy

Increases in COVID-19 cases, deaths slow in Virginia

After an increase of 383 daily deaths in Wednesday's report, the number dropped to 60 on Thursday with no new deaths in New River Valley or Roanoke Valley

Worldwide:
Infections: 115,898,652
Deaths: 2,573,898
Recoveries: 91,565,081

United States:
Infections: 29,457,720
Deaths: 531,678
Recoveries: 20,003,339

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 581,408 (+1,300)
Hospitalized: 24,414 (+60)
Deaths: 9,326 (+31)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 740 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,961 (+153)
Hospitalized: 148
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 1,899 (+4)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17

Carroll County
Infections: 2,127 (+6)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 64

Galax:
Infections: 1,000 (+4)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 49

Giles County:
Infections: 1,090 (-3)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 15

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,330 (-2)    
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 55

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,729 (+6)
Hospitalized: 128
Deaths: 57

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,586 (+18)
Hospitalized: 190
Deaths: 157 (-2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,386 (+18)
Hospitalized: 134  
Deaths: 119

Salem:
Infections: 1,864 (+4)
Hospitalized: 56
Deaths: 42

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,210 (+7)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 36

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

