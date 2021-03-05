Virginia virus count up 1,652 with 102 more deaths. Floyd cases rise by 5

Worldwide:

Infections: 116,341,687

Deaths: 2,583,675

Recoveries: 91,984,322

United States:

Infections: 29,527,245

Deaths: 533,641

Recoveries: 20,093,745

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 583,060 (+1,652)

Hospitalized: 24,514 (+100)

Deaths: 9,428 (+102)

Floyd County:

Infections: 745 (+5)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,003 (+42)

Hospitalized: 150 (+2)

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 1,899

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 17

Carroll County

Infections: 2,129 (+2)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 64

Galax:

Infections: 998 (-2)

Hospitalized: 75

Deaths: 49

Giles County:

Infections: 1,088 (-2)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 15

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,330

Hospitalized: 105 (+5)

Deaths: 55

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,733 (+4)

Hospitalized: 128

Deaths: 57

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,603(+17)

Hospitalized: 193 (+3)

Deaths: 160 (+3)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,409 (+19)

Hospitalized: 134

Deaths: 122 (+3)

Salem:

Infections: 1,870 (+6)

Hospitalized: 56

Deaths: 42

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,213 (+3)

Hospitalized: 93

Deaths: 36

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

