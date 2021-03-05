muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus count up 1,652 with 102 more deaths. Floyd cases rise by 5

The Old Dominion now has 583,060 infections. Montgomery County cases rise by 42 while Roanoke Valley adds 42

Worldwide:
Infections: 116,341,687
Deaths: 2,583,675
Recoveries: 91,984,322

United States:
Infections: 29,527,245
Deaths: 533,641
Recoveries: 20,093,745

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 583,060 (+1,652)
Hospitalized: 24,514 (+100)
Deaths: 9,428 (+102)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 745 (+5)  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,003 (+42)
Hospitalized: 150 (+2)
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 1,899
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17

Carroll County
Infections: 2,129 (+2)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 64

Galax:
Infections: 998 (-2)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 49

Giles County:
Infections: 1,088 (-2)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 15

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,330    
Hospitalized: 105 (+5)
Deaths: 55

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,733 (+4)
Hospitalized: 128
Deaths: 57

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,603(+17)
Hospitalized: 193 (+3)
Deaths: 160 (+3)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,409 (+19)
Hospitalized: 134  
Deaths: 122 (+3)

Salem:
Infections: 1,870 (+6)
Hospitalized: 56
Deaths: 42

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,213 (+3)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 36

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

