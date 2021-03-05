muselogo1-copy

Finally, a football game at home in Floyd Friday night

The Buffaloes home season opener was played in Galax because it had an artificial turf and the natural grass field in Floyd was a mess from the weather.
Braden Chaffin's touchdown run in a home game in the 2019 season.

For the first time this season, Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes square off at home on their own field against Alleghany at 7:00 pm.

A season home game opener against Carroll County was moved to Galax because of field conditions on Beale Field at FCHS were too dismal after weeks of snow, ice and rain. Galax has an artificial turn field. So did Blacksburg when the Buffs took on Giles on its fake grass.

Will Friday’s game become a mud bath? Not as bad as it could have been nearly two weeks ago.

After two defeats where opponents took the lead away in the final seconds, the Buffs hope for a victory in front of a crowd diminished by COVID-19 rules but still the locals in Floyd.

The game ending this week comes before a busy second week of March with Varsity and JV ladies volleyball squads also facing Alleghany at home (JV at 5, Varsity at 7 pm), JV football at home against Giles (6 pm) and Middle School golf at Great Oaks Country Club (1 pm).

On Wednesday, boys and girls Cross County play multiple schools at Giles High in Pearisburg with Middle School Golf at Galax and MS Volleyball at home against Central Academy at 5 pm.

Thursday is road game day with Varsity golfers at Botetourt Country Club, Middle School volleyball in Christiansburg and JV and Varsity volleyball at Glenvar.

Varsity and JV Volleyball returns home next Friday against James River with JV football at Glenvar. Varsity football travels to Glenvar on Saturday of next week.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
