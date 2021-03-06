Buffaloes stampede Alleghany 58-7 at home

Floyd County High School’s Varsity Buffaloes football team demolished visiting Alleghany 58-7 Friday night in the first game on Beale field.
A strong defense gave FCHS the first points of the game with a safety as 2 of the 16 points in the first quarter as the Buffaloes led 37-0 at halftime and added another 21 points in the second before Alleghany scored its only touchdown with a run back of a kickoff late in the fourth.
A decisive win. Story with details and more photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.