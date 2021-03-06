muselogo1-copy

Buffaloes stampede Alleghany 58-7 at home

The Buffaloes piled on the points and kept Alleghany at bay for an overwhelming victory
Mason Keith of the Buffaloes scores his first touchdown of the night.

Floyd County High School’s Varsity Buffaloes football team demolished visiting Alleghany 58-7 Friday night in the first game on Beale field.

A strong defense gave FCHS the first points of the game with a safety as 2 of the 16 points in the first quarter as the Buffaloes led 37-0 at halftime and added another 21 points in the second before Alleghany scored its only touchdown with a run back of a kickoff late in the fourth.

A decisive win. Story with details and more photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Mason Keith adds a point-after following another TD
Strong defense by the Buffs kept Alleghany’s total offense yards at minus eight. Emery Chaffin traps an Alleghany runner behind the line of scrimmage for a loss.
DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
