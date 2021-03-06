COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Virginia, up by 91, including new one in Floyd County

Worldwide:
Infections: 116,784,201
Deaths: 2,593,991
Recoveries: 92,376,318
United States:
Infections: 29,594,742
Deaths: 535,566
Recoveries: 20,183,483
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 584,537 (+1,477)
Hospitalized: 24,637 (+123)
Deaths: 9,428 (+91)
Floyd County:
Infections: 750 (+5)
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 19 (+1)
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,046 (+43)
Hospitalized: 150 (+1)
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 1,903 (+4)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17
Carroll County
Infections: 2,139 (+10)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 65 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,000 (+2)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 50 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,091 (+3)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 16 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,331 (+1)
Hospitalized: 105
Deaths: 55
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,736 (+3)
Hospitalized: 129 (+1)
Deaths: 60 (+3)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,622(+21)
Hospitalized: 201 (+8)
Deaths: 162 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,4 (+35)
Hospitalized: 138 (+4)
Deaths: 131 (+9)
Salem:
Infections: 1,872 (+2)
Hospitalized: 58 (+2)
Deaths: 42
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,225 (+12)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 37 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)