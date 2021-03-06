muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Virginia, up by 91, including new one in Floyd County

The Old Dominion's death toll is 9,428 and could top 10,000 by Sunday. Floyd's new death brings its toll to 19 with other new deaths in Galax, counties of Carroll, Giles, Franklin and Patrick, plus Roanoke city and county

Worldwide:
Infections: 116,784,201
Deaths: 2,593,991
Recoveries: 92,376,318

United States:
Infections: 29,594,742
Deaths: 535,566
Recoveries: 20,183,483

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 584,537 (+1,477)
Hospitalized: 24,637 (+123)
Deaths: 9,428 (+91)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 750 (+5)  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 19 (+1)

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,046 (+43)
Hospitalized: 150 (+1)
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 1,903 (+4)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17

Carroll County
Infections: 2,139 (+10)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 65 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,000 (+2)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 50 (+1)

Giles County:
Infections: 1,091 (+3)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 16 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,331 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 105
Deaths: 55

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,736 (+3)
Hospitalized: 129 (+1)
Deaths: 60 (+3)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,622(+21)
Hospitalized: 201 (+8)
Deaths: 162 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,4 (+35)
Hospitalized: 138 (+4)  
Deaths: 131 (+9)

Salem:
Infections: 1,872 (+2)
Hospitalized: 58 (+2)
Deaths: 42

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,225 (+12)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 37 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

