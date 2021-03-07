muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus deaths rise by 168. Floyd has 4 new cases

Deaths in the Old Dominion now total 9,596 with 1,163 new cases. Roanoke Valley reports six new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 117,176,950
Deaths: 2,601,552
Recoveries: 92,735,423

United States:
Infections: 29,653,891
Deaths: 537,119
Recoveries: 20,273,915

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 585,700 (+1,163)
Hospitalized: 24,661 (+24)
Deaths: 9,596 (+168)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 754 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,075 (+29)
Hospitalized: 151 (+1)
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 1,904 (+1)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17

Carroll County
Infections: 2,142 (+3)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 67 (+2)

Galax:
Infections: 1,001 (+1)
Hospitalized: 76 (+1)
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,091
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 16

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,337 (+6)    
Hospitalized: 105
Deaths: 56 (+1)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,742 (+6)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 61 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,636 (+14)
Hospitalized: 201
Deaths: 164 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,453 (+18)
Hospitalized: 138  
Deaths: 134 (+3)

Salem:
Infections: 1,878(+6)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 43 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,230 (+5)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 38 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

