Virginia virus deaths rise by 168. Floyd has 4 new cases

Worldwide:

Infections: 117,176,950

Deaths: 2,601,552

Recoveries: 92,735,423

United States:

Infections: 29,653,891

Deaths: 537,119

Recoveries: 20,273,915

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 585,700 (+1,163)

Hospitalized: 24,661 (+24)

Deaths: 9,596 (+168)

Floyd County:

Infections: 754 (+4)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,075 (+29)

Hospitalized: 151 (+1)

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 1,904 (+1)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 17

Carroll County

Infections: 2,142 (+3)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 67 (+2)

Galax:

Infections: 1,001 (+1)

Hospitalized: 76 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,091

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 16

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,337 (+6)

Hospitalized: 105

Deaths: 56 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,742 (+6)

Hospitalized: 129

Deaths: 61 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,636 (+14)

Hospitalized: 201

Deaths: 164 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,453 (+18)

Hospitalized: 138

Deaths: 134 (+3)

Salem:

Infections: 1,878(+6)

Hospitalized: 58

Deaths: 43 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,230 (+5)

Hospitalized: 93

Deaths: 38 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

