Virginia virus infections increases drop sharply. Daily count of new deaths declines

Worldwide:
Infections: 117,522,568
Deaths: 2,606,881
Recoveries: 93,038,772
United States:
Infections: 29,697,188
Deaths: 537,841
Recoveries: 20,336,661
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 586,592 (+892)
Hospitalized: 24,705 (+44)
Deaths: 9,596 (+87)
Floyd County:
Infections: 754
Hospitalized: 26 (+1)
Deaths: 19
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,109(+34)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 88 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 1,906 (+2)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17
Carroll County
Infections: 2,145 (+3)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,002 (+1)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,092 (+1)
Hospitalized: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 16
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,338 (+1)
Hospitalized: 106 (+1)
Deaths: 56
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,746 (+4)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 63 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,646 (+10)
Hospitalized: 201
Deaths: 164
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,461 (+8)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 135 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,878(+6)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 43 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,230
Hospitalized: 94 (+1)
Deaths: 38
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)