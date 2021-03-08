Virginia virus infections increases drop sharply. Daily count of new deaths declines

Worldwide:

Infections: 117,522,568

Deaths: 2,606,881

Recoveries: 93,038,772

United States:

Infections: 29,697,188

Deaths: 537,841

Recoveries: 20,336,661

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 586,592 (+892)

Hospitalized: 24,705 (+44)

Deaths: 9,596 (+87)

Floyd County:

Infections: 754

Hospitalized: 26 (+1)

Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,109(+34)

Hospitalized: 151

Deaths: 88 (+2)

Radford:

Infections: 1,906 (+2)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 17

Carroll County

Infections: 2,145 (+3)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,002 (+1)

Hospitalized: 76

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,092 (+1)

Hospitalized: 36 (+1)

Deaths: 16

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,338 (+1)

Hospitalized: 106 (+1)

Deaths: 56

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,746 (+4)

Hospitalized: 129

Deaths: 63 (+2)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,646 (+10)

Hospitalized: 201

Deaths: 164

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,461 (+8)

Hospitalized: 138

Deaths: 135 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,878(+6)

Hospitalized: 58

Deaths: 43 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,230

Hospitalized: 94 (+1)

Deaths: 38

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

