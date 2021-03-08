muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus infections increases drop sharply. Daily count of new deaths declines

The rise of cases fell below 1,000 to 892 with 87 more deaths. After 14 new cases in three days, Floyd County reported no new infections in Monday's report

Worldwide:
Infections: 117,522,568
Deaths: 2,606,881
Recoveries: 93,038,772

United States:
Infections: 29,697,188
Deaths: 537,841
Recoveries: 20,336,661

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 586,592 (+892)
Hospitalized: 24,705 (+44)
Deaths: 9,596 (+87)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 754  
Hospitalized: 26 (+1)
Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,109(+34)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 88 (+2)

Radford:
Infections: 1,906 (+2)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17

Carroll County
Infections: 2,145 (+3)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,002 (+1)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,092 (+1)
Hospitalized: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 16

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,338 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 106 (+1)
Deaths: 56

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,746 (+4)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 63 (+2)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,646 (+10)
Hospitalized: 201
Deaths: 164

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,461 (+8)
Hospitalized: 138  
Deaths: 135 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,878(+6)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 43 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,230
Hospitalized: 94 (+1)
Deaths: 38

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

