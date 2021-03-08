Volleyball back on court Monday evening

Varsity and JV Volleyball returns to Floyd County High School Monday with matches against Alleghany in the Cantrell Gym, starting at 5:30 for JV and 7:00 tonight for Varsity.
The JV football Buffaloes face Giles on Coach Beale field at 6:00 p.m.
Middle School Volleyballers are set to face Central Academy at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday while JV and Varsity square off against James River on Friday in Floyd, starting at 5:30 p.m.
This week’s varsity football is on the road against Glenvar at 1:00 p.m. Daylight games are a joy to photograph, especially if the forecast of temperatures in the 60s hold.
Busy week for my cameras with games Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
As always, photos and stories on the games will appear in The Floyd Press.