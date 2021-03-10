Virginia virus infections rise by 1,537, deaths up 194

Worldwide:

Infections: 118,156,470

Deaths: 2,622,058

Recoveries: 93,842,342

United States:

Infections: 29,801,506

Deaths: 540,574

Recoveries: 20,549,678

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 588,129 (+1,537)

Hospitalized: 24,705 (+136)

Deaths: 9,596 (+194)

Floyd County:

Infections: 755 (+1)

Hospitalized: 27 (+1)

Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,133 (+11)

Hospitalized: 151

Deaths: 89 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 1,914 (+8)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 17

Carroll County

Infections: 2,150 (+5)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,002

Hospitalized: 76

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,096 (+4)

Hospitalized: 37 (+1)

Deaths: 16

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,343 (+5)

Hospitalized: 106

Deaths: 59 (+3)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,750 (+4)

Hospitalized: 129

Deaths: 63

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,646 (+36)

Hospitalized: 202 (+1)

Deaths: 173 (+9)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,472 (+11)

Hospitalized: 137 (-1)

Deaths: 132 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,878(+6)

Hospitalized: 58

Deaths: 43 (-3)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,231 (+1)

Hospitalized: 94

Deaths: 38

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

