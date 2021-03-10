muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus infections rise by 1,537, deaths up 194

For the second day in a row, Floyd County adds another hospitalization

Worldwide:
Infections: 118,156,470
Deaths: 2,622,058
Recoveries: 93,842,342

United States:
Infections: 29,801,506
Deaths: 540,574
Recoveries: 20,549,678

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 588,129 (+1,537)
Hospitalized: 24,705 (+136)
Deaths: 9,596 (+194)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 755 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 27 (+1)
Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,133 (+11)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 89 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 1,914 (+8)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17

Carroll County
Infections: 2,150 (+5)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,002
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,096 (+4)
Hospitalized: 37 (+1)
Deaths: 16

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,343 (+5)    
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59 (+3)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,750 (+4)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 63

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,646 (+36)
Hospitalized: 202 (+1)
Deaths: 173 (+9)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,472 (+11)
Hospitalized: 137 (-1)  
Deaths: 132 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,878(+6)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 43 (-3)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,231 (+1)
Hospitalized: 94
Deaths: 38

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

