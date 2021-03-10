Virginia virus infections rise by 1,537, deaths up 194

Worldwide:
Infections: 118,156,470
Deaths: 2,622,058
Recoveries: 93,842,342
United States:
Infections: 29,801,506
Deaths: 540,574
Recoveries: 20,549,678
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 588,129 (+1,537)
Hospitalized: 24,705 (+136)
Deaths: 9,596 (+194)
Floyd County:
Infections: 755 (+1)
Hospitalized: 27 (+1)
Deaths: 19
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,133 (+11)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 89 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,914 (+8)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17
Carroll County
Infections: 2,150 (+5)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,002
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,096 (+4)
Hospitalized: 37 (+1)
Deaths: 16
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,343 (+5)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59 (+3)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,750 (+4)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 63
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,646 (+36)
Hospitalized: 202 (+1)
Deaths: 173 (+9)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,472 (+11)
Hospitalized: 137 (-1)
Deaths: 132 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,878(+6)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 43 (-3)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,231 (+1)
Hospitalized: 94
Deaths: 38
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)