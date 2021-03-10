Virginia virus deaths rise by 252 with 1,245 new cases

Worldwide:
Infections: 118,278,711
Deaths: 2,624,426
Recoveries: 93,937,,975
United States:
Infections: 29,802,242
Deaths: 540,574
Recoveries: 20,549,678
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 589,375 (+1,246)
Hospitalized: 24,925 (+220)
Deaths: 9,849 (+252)
Floyd County:
Infections: 756 (+1)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 19
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,145 (+12)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 89
Radford:
Infections: 1,918 (+4)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17
Carroll County
Infections: 2,154 (+4)
Hospitalized: 153 (+1)
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,001 (-1)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,096
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 16
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,350 (+7)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,750 (+6)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 64 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,646 (+36)
Hospitalized: 202 (+1)
Deaths: 173 (+9)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,472 (+11)
Hospitalized: 137 (-1)
Deaths: 132 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,878(+6)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 43 (-3)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,235 (+4)
Hospitalized: 96 (+2)
Deaths: 39 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)