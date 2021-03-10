Virginia virus deaths rise by 252 with 1,245 new cases

Worldwide:

Infections: 118,278,711

Deaths: 2,624,426

Recoveries: 93,937,,975

United States:

Infections: 29,802,242

Deaths: 540,574

Recoveries: 20,549,678

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 589,375 (+1,246)

Hospitalized: 24,925 (+220)

Deaths: 9,849 (+252)

Floyd County:

Infections: 756 (+1)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,145 (+12)

Hospitalized: 151

Deaths: 89

Radford:

Infections: 1,918 (+4)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 17

Carroll County

Infections: 2,154 (+4)

Hospitalized: 153 (+1)

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,001 (-1)

Hospitalized: 76

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,096

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 16

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,350 (+7)

Hospitalized: 106

Deaths: 59

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,750 (+6)

Hospitalized: 129

Deaths: 64 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,646 (+36)

Hospitalized: 202 (+1)

Deaths: 173 (+9)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,472 (+11)

Hospitalized: 137 (-1)

Deaths: 132 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,878(+6)

Hospitalized: 58

Deaths: 43 (-3)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,235 (+4)

Hospitalized: 96 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

