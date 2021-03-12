muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus cases up by 1,250 cases with 53 new deaths

Montgomery County - Radford reports 32 cases and no new deaths. Roanoke Valley has 58 new cases with 7 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 118,908,424
Deaths: 2,636,156
Recoveries: 94,395,221

United States:
Infections: 29,873,007
Deaths: 542,477
Recoveries: 20,641,202

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 590,625 (+1,250)
Hospitalized: 24,925 (+136)
Deaths: 9,902 (+53)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 758 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,168 (+23)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 89

Radford:
Infections: 1,919 (+9)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17

Carroll County
Infections: 2,164 (+10)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,003 (+2)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,096
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 16

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,351 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,760 (+10)
Hospitalized: 131 (+2)
Deaths: 68 (+4)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,646 (+36)
Hospitalized: 206 (+4)
Deaths: 176 (+3)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,712 (+16)
Hospitalized: 137 (-1)  
Deaths: 132 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,878 (+6)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 43 (-3)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,249 (+14)
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 39

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

