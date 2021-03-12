Virginia virus cases up by 1,250 cases with 53 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 118,908,424
Deaths: 2,636,156
Recoveries: 94,395,221
United States:
Infections: 29,873,007
Deaths: 542,477
Recoveries: 20,641,202
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
Virginia:
Infections: 590,625 (+1,250)
Hospitalized: 24,925 (+136)
Deaths: 9,902 (+53)
Floyd County:
Infections: 758 (+2)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 19
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,168 (+23)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 89
Radford:
Infections: 1,919 (+9)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17
Carroll County
Infections: 2,164 (+10)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,003 (+2)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,096
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 16
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,351 (+1)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,760 (+10)
Hospitalized: 131 (+2)
Deaths: 68 (+4)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,646 (+36)
Hospitalized: 206 (+4)
Deaths: 176 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,712 (+16)
Hospitalized: 137 (-1)
Deaths: 132 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,878 (+6)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 43 (-3)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,249 (+14)
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 39
