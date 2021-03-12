Virginia virus cases up by 1,250 cases with 53 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 118,908,424

Deaths: 2,636,156

Recoveries: 94,395,221

United States:

Infections: 29,873,007

Deaths: 542,477

Recoveries: 20,641,202

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 590,625 (+1,250)

Hospitalized: 24,925 (+136)

Deaths: 9,902 (+53)

Floyd County:

Infections: 758 (+2)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,168 (+23)

Hospitalized: 151

Deaths: 89

Radford:

Infections: 1,919 (+9)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 17

Carroll County

Infections: 2,164 (+10)

Hospitalized: 153

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,003 (+2)

Hospitalized: 76

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,096

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 16

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,351 (+1)

Hospitalized: 106

Deaths: 59

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,760 (+10)

Hospitalized: 131 (+2)

Deaths: 68 (+4)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,646 (+36)

Hospitalized: 206 (+4)

Deaths: 176 (+3)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,712 (+16)

Hospitalized: 137 (-1)

Deaths: 132 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,878 (+6)

Hospitalized: 58

Deaths: 43 (-3)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,249 (+14)

Hospitalized: 96

Deaths: 39

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

