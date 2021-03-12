muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus cases rise by 1,589 with 59 more deaths

Montgomery County and Radford report 109 new cases while the Roanoke Valley had 147. Floyd County up another case to 759 total

Worldwide:
Infections: 119,245,545
Deaths: 2,644,109
Recoveries: 94,819,514

United States:
Infections: 29,927,572
Deaths: 543,736
Recoveries: 20,791,100

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 592,214 (+1,589)
Hospitalized: 25,216 (+291)
Deaths: 9,961 (+59)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 759 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,168 (+109)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 90 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 1,921 (+2)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17

Carroll County
Infections: 2,172 (+8)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,006 (+3)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,103 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 16

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,360 (+9)    
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,763 (+3)
Hospitalized: 134 (+3)
Deaths: 68

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,736 (+90)
Hospitalized: 210 (+4)
Deaths: 176

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,507 (+17)
Hospitalized: 139 (+2)  
Deaths: 131 (-1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,908 (+30)
Hospitalized: 59 (+1)
Deaths: 43

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,257 (+8)
Hospitalized: 97 (+1)
Deaths: 40 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

