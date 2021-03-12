Virginia virus cases rise by 1,589 with 59 more deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 119,245,545

Deaths: 2,644,109

Recoveries: 94,819,514

United States:

Infections: 29,927,572

Deaths: 543,736

Recoveries: 20,791,100

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 592,214 (+1,589)

Hospitalized: 25,216 (+291)

Deaths: 9,961 (+59)

Floyd County:

Infections: 759 (+1)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 19

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,168 (+109)

Hospitalized: 151

Deaths: 90 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 1,921 (+2)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 17

Carroll County

Infections: 2,172 (+8)

Hospitalized: 153

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,006 (+3)

Hospitalized: 76

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,103 (+7)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 16

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,360 (+9)

Hospitalized: 106

Deaths: 59

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,763 (+3)

Hospitalized: 134 (+3)

Deaths: 68

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,736 (+90)

Hospitalized: 210 (+4)

Deaths: 176

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,507 (+17)

Hospitalized: 139 (+2)

Deaths: 131 (-1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,908 (+30)

Hospitalized: 59 (+1)

Deaths: 43

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,257 (+8)

Hospitalized: 97 (+1)

Deaths: 40 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

