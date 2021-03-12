Virginia virus cases rise by 1,589 with 59 more deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 119,245,545
Deaths: 2,644,109
Recoveries: 94,819,514
United States:
Infections: 29,927,572
Deaths: 543,736
Recoveries: 20,791,100
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 592,214 (+1,589)
Hospitalized: 25,216 (+291)
Deaths: 9,961 (+59)
Floyd County:
Infections: 759 (+1)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 19
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,168 (+109)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 90 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,921 (+2)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17
Carroll County
Infections: 2,172 (+8)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,006 (+3)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,103 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 16
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,360 (+9)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,763 (+3)
Hospitalized: 134 (+3)
Deaths: 68
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,736 (+90)
Hospitalized: 210 (+4)
Deaths: 176
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,507 (+17)
Hospitalized: 139 (+2)
Deaths: 131 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,908 (+30)
Hospitalized: 59 (+1)
Deaths: 43
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,257 (+8)
Hospitalized: 97 (+1)
Deaths: 40 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)