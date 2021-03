The volleyball Lady Buffaloes took down the James River Knights Friday night in Floyd in straight sets as the Chaffin sisters, Jaycee and Kenzee, along with Madi Ramey, dominated play and brought the team to a 2-2 record after a loss to Glenvar on the road Thursday.

The JV Lady Buffs also won in straight sets.

More photos and details in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Jaycee Chaffin finds sends her return between two Knights to deliver the point.

