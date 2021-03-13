muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus cases rise by 1,348. Deaths up by 24, including 1 in Floyd County

The Old Dominion's total number of cases is 593,562 with 9,985 dead. Floyd County's increase of 1 brings their death toll to 20. Montgomery County's deaths are 107

Worldwide:
Infections: 119,729,485
Deaths: 2,653,829
Recoveries: 96,353,507

United States:
Infections: 29,993,423
Deaths: 545,544
Recoveries: 22,031,220

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 593,562 (+1,348)
Hospitalized: 25,262 (+43)
Deaths: 9,985 (+24)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 760 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20 (+1)

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,308 (+140)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 90

Radford:
Infections: 1,921 (+2)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17

Carroll County
Infections: 2,177 (+5)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,008 (+2)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,103
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 16

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,366 (+6)    
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,765 (+5)
Hospitalized: 134
Deaths: 68

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,736 (+90)
Hospitalized: 210 (+4)
Deaths: 176

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,513 (+6)
Hospitalized: 139  
Deaths: 131

Salem:
Infections: 1,912 (+4)
Hospitalized: 59
Deaths: 43

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,260 (+3)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

