Virginia virus cases rise by 1,348. Deaths up by 24, including 1 in Floyd County

Worldwide:

Infections: 119,729,485

Deaths: 2,653,829

Recoveries: 96,353,507

United States:

Infections: 29,993,423

Deaths: 545,544

Recoveries: 22,031,220

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 593,562 (+1,348)

Hospitalized: 25,262 (+43)

Deaths: 9,985 (+24)

Floyd County:

Infections: 760 (+1)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 20 (+1)

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,308 (+140)

Hospitalized: 151

Deaths: 90

Radford:

Infections: 1,921 (+2)

Hospitalized: 35

Deaths: 17

Carroll County

Infections: 2,177 (+5)

Hospitalized: 153

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,008 (+2)

Hospitalized: 76

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,103

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 16

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,366 (+6)

Hospitalized: 106

Deaths: 59

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,765 (+5)

Hospitalized: 134

Deaths: 68

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,736 (+90)

Hospitalized: 210 (+4)

Deaths: 176

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,513 (+6)

Hospitalized: 139

Deaths: 131

Salem:

Infections: 1,912 (+4)

Hospitalized: 59

Deaths: 43

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,260 (+3)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

