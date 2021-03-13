Virginia virus cases rise by 1,348. Deaths up by 24, including 1 in Floyd County

Worldwide:
Infections: 119,729,485
Deaths: 2,653,829
Recoveries: 96,353,507
United States:
Infections: 29,993,423
Deaths: 545,544
Recoveries: 22,031,220
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 593,562 (+1,348)
Hospitalized: 25,262 (+43)
Deaths: 9,985 (+24)
Floyd County:
Infections: 760 (+1)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20 (+1)
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,308 (+140)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 90
Radford:
Infections: 1,921 (+2)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 17
Carroll County
Infections: 2,177 (+5)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,008 (+2)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,103
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 16
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,366 (+6)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,765 (+5)
Hospitalized: 134
Deaths: 68
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,736 (+90)
Hospitalized: 210 (+4)
Deaths: 176
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,513 (+6)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 131
Salem:
Infections: 1,912 (+4)
Hospitalized: 59
Deaths: 43
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,260 (+3)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)