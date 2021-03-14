Decent weather, stormy outcome for the football Buffaloes

One nice part of the truncated and moved football season this year has been a chance to shoot games in daylight, which is a photographer’s delight. Sadly, both of the day games I’ve shot this year covering the Floyd County Buffaloes varsity football team have been loses, one close, and one a blowout — a 34-0 loss to Glenvar on their home field.
Three losses by the Buffs this season have come on artificial turf fields.
The Buffs fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and trailed 28-0 at the half. More photos and details of the game in the next edition of The Floyd Press.