Decent weather, stormy outcome for the football Buffaloes

After losing two close games on artificial turf this season, a third try on fake gross brought a lopsided loss
Mason Keith carried the flag as the Buffaloes take the field against Glenvar.

One nice part of the truncated and moved football season this year has been a chance to shoot games in daylight, which is a photographer’s delight. Sadly, both of the day games I’ve shot this year covering the Floyd County Buffaloes varsity football team have been loses, one close, and one a blowout — a 34-0 loss to Glenvar on their home field.

Three losses by the Buffs this season have come on artificial turf fields.

The Buffs fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and trailed 28-0 at the half. More photos and details of the game in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Reece Conner and Seth Dunbar bring down a Glenvar runner after a gain.
Avery Chaffin tries to block a touchdown reception — the second one by Glenvar in the first quarter. It also brought a penalty against the Buffaloes.

