muselogo1-copy

Virginia tops 10,000 total virus deaths along with 1,173 new cases

Montgomery County, including Radford, reports 31 new cases and one additional death while the Roanoke Valley shows 42 new cases and one new death.

Worldwide:
Infections: 120,198,205
Deaths: 2,661,830
Recoveries: 96,710,564

United States:
Infections: 30,046,127
Deaths: 546,651
Recoveries: 22,108,944

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 594,735 (+1,173)
Hospitalized: 25,297 (+35)
Deaths: 10,019 (+34)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 761 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,328 (+20)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 90

Radford:
Infections: 1,932 (+11)
Hospitalized: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 18 (+1)

Carroll County
Infections: 2,178 (+1)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,008 (+2)
Hospitalized: 77 (+1)
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,104 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 16

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,366    
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,765
Hospitalized: 135 (+1)
Deaths: 68

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,766 (+30)
Hospitalized: 210
Deaths: 177 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,522 (+9)
Hospitalized: 139  
Deaths: 131

Salem:
Infections: 1,915 (+3)
Hospitalized: 59
Deaths: 43

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,260
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter