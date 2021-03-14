Virginia tops 10,000 total virus deaths along with 1,173 new cases

Worldwide:
Infections: 120,198,205
Deaths: 2,661,830
Recoveries: 96,710,564
United States:
Infections: 30,046,127
Deaths: 546,651
Recoveries: 22,108,944
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 594,735 (+1,173)
Hospitalized: 25,297 (+35)
Deaths: 10,019 (+34)
Floyd County:
Infections: 761 (+1)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,328 (+20)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 90
Radford:
Infections: 1,932 (+11)
Hospitalized: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 18 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 2,178 (+1)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,008 (+2)
Hospitalized: 77 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,104 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 16
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,366
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,765
Hospitalized: 135 (+1)
Deaths: 68
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,766 (+30)
Hospitalized: 210
Deaths: 177 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,522 (+9)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 131
Salem:
Infections: 1,915 (+3)
Hospitalized: 59
Deaths: 43
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,260
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)