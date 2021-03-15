Virginia virus case increases continue to drop

Worldwide:

Infections: 120,553,130

Deaths: 2,667,255

Recoveries: 97,071,313

United States:

Infections: 30,084,925

Deaths: 547,300

Recoveries: 22,169,286

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 595,865 (+1,130)

Hospitalized: 25,322 (+26)

Deaths: 10,060 (+41)

Floyd County:

Infections: 764 (+3)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,328 (+77)

Hospitalized: 151

Deaths: 91 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 1,934 (+2)

Hospitalized: 37 (+1)

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,180 (+2)

Hospitalized: 153

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,011 (+3)

Hospitalized: 77

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,106 (+2)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 16

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,373 (+9)

Hospitalized: 106

Deaths: 59

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,767 (+2)

Hospitalized: 135

Deaths: 69 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,783 (+17)

Hospitalized: 210

Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,540 (+18)

Hospitalized: 139

Deaths: 131

Salem:

Infections: 1,923 (+8)

Hospitalized: 59

Deaths: 43

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,260

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

