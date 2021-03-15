muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus case increases continue to drop

New cases reported Monday by the Virginia Department of Health are 1,130 in the Old Dominion with 41 deaths in the previous 24 hours. Floyd County has 3 new cases

Worldwide:
Infections: 120,553,130
Deaths: 2,667,255
Recoveries: 97,071,313

United States:
Infections: 30,084,925
Deaths: 547,300
Recoveries: 22,169,286

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 595,865 (+1,130)
Hospitalized: 25,322 (+26)
Deaths: 10,060 (+41)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 764 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,328 (+77)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 91 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 1,934 (+2)
Hospitalized: 37 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,180 (+2)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,011 (+3)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,106 (+2)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 16

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,373 (+9)   
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 59

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,767 (+2)
Hospitalized: 135
Deaths: 69 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,783 (+17)
Hospitalized: 210
Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,540 (+18)
Hospitalized: 139  
Deaths: 131

Salem:
Infections: 1,923 (+8)
Hospitalized: 59
Deaths: 43

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,260
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

