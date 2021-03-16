Virginia virus cases up by 1,276

Worldwide:

Infections: 121,061,423

Deaths: 2,676,944

Recoveries: 97,620,738

United States:

Infections: 30,155,207

Deaths: 548,344

Recoveries: 22,308,838

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 597,141 (+1,276)

Hospitalized: 25,322 (+117)

Deaths: 10,104 (+44)

Floyd County:

Infections: 765 (+1)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,437 (+109)

Hospitalized: 151

Deaths: 91

Radford:

Infections: 1,941 (+7)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,183 (+3)

Hospitalized: 154 (+1)

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,013 (+3)

Hospitalized: 77

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,111 (+5)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18 (+2)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,378 (+5)

Hospitalized: 106

Deaths: 60 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,770 (+3)

Hospitalized: 136 (+1)

Deaths: 70 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,794 (+11)

Hospitalized: 210

Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,551 (+11)

Hospitalized: 141 (+2)

Deaths: 133 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 1,928 (+5)

Hospitalized: 60 (+1)

Deaths: 43

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,261 (+1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

