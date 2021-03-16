muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus cases up by 1,276

Montgomery County infections rise by 116 while Roanoke Valley's increase by 27

Worldwide:
Infections: 121,061,423
Deaths: 2,676,944
Recoveries: 97,620,738

United States:
Infections: 30,155,207
Deaths: 548,344
Recoveries: 22,308,838

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 597,141 (+1,276)
Hospitalized: 25,322 (+117)
Deaths: 10,104 (+44)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 765 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,437 (+109)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 91

Radford:
Infections: 1,941 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,183 (+3)
Hospitalized: 154 (+1)
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,013 (+3)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,111 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18 (+2)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,378 (+5)   
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 60 (+1)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,770 (+3)
Hospitalized: 136 (+1)
Deaths: 70 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,794 (+11)
Hospitalized: 210
Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,551 (+11)
Hospitalized: 141 (+2) 
Deaths: 133 (+2)

Salem:
Infections: 1,928 (+5)
Hospitalized: 60 (+1)
Deaths: 43

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,261 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter