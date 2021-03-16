Virginia virus cases up by 1,276

Worldwide:
Infections: 121,061,423
Deaths: 2,676,944
Recoveries: 97,620,738
United States:
Infections: 30,155,207
Deaths: 548,344
Recoveries: 22,308,838
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 597,141 (+1,276)
Hospitalized: 25,322 (+117)
Deaths: 10,104 (+44)
Floyd County:
Infections: 765 (+1)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,437 (+109)
Hospitalized: 151
Deaths: 91
Radford:
Infections: 1,941 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,183 (+3)
Hospitalized: 154 (+1)
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,013 (+3)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,111 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18 (+2)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,378 (+5)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 60 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,770 (+3)
Hospitalized: 136 (+1)
Deaths: 70 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,794 (+11)
Hospitalized: 210
Deaths: 177
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,551 (+11)
Hospitalized: 141 (+2)
Deaths: 133 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 1,928 (+5)
Hospitalized: 60 (+1)
Deaths: 43
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,261 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)