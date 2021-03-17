Virginia virus cases rise by 1,327 with 50 more deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 121,393,642
Deaths: 2,684,482
Recoveries: 97,881,946
United States:
Infections: 30,232,688
Deaths: 549,384
Recoveries: 22,358,979
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 598,468 (+1,327)
Hospitalized: 25,517 (+195)
Deaths: 10,154 (+50)
Floyd County:
Infections: 766 (+1)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,460 (+23)
Hospitalized: 152 (+1)
Deaths: 91
Radford:
Infections: 1,943 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,188 (+5)
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,011 (-2)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 49 (-1)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,112 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,383 (+5)
Hospitalized: 109 (+3)
Deaths: 61 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,776 (+6)
Hospitalized: 137 (+1)
Deaths: 70
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,808 (+12)
Hospitalized: 212 (+2)
Deaths: 178 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,560 (+9)
Hospitalized: 142 (+1)
Deaths: 133
Salem:
Infections: 1,934 (+6)
Hospitalized: 60
Deaths: 43
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,261
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)