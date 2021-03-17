muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus cases rise by 1,327 with 50 more deaths

Total cases for the Old Dominion are 598,468 with 10,154 deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 121,393,642
Deaths: 2,684,482
Recoveries: 97,881,946

United States:
Infections: 30,232,688
Deaths: 549,384
Recoveries: 22,358,979

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 598,468 (+1,327)
Hospitalized: 25,517 (+195)
Deaths: 10,154 (+50)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 766 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,460 (+23)
Hospitalized: 152 (+1)
Deaths: 91

Radford:
Infections: 1,943 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,188 (+5)
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,011 (-2)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 49 (-1)

Giles County:
Infections: 1,112 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,383 (+5)   
Hospitalized: 109 (+3)
Deaths: 61 (+1)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,776 (+6)
Hospitalized: 137 (+1)
Deaths: 70

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,808 (+12)
Hospitalized: 212 (+2)
Deaths: 178 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,560 (+9)
Hospitalized: 142 (+1) 
Deaths: 133

Salem:
Infections: 1,934 (+6)
Hospitalized: 60
Deaths: 43

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,261
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter