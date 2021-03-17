Virginia virus cases rise by 1,327 with 50 more deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 121,393,642

Deaths: 2,684,482

Recoveries: 97,881,946

United States:

Infections: 30,232,688

Deaths: 549,384

Recoveries: 22,358,979

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 598,468 (+1,327)

Hospitalized: 25,517 (+195)

Deaths: 10,154 (+50)

Floyd County:

Infections: 766 (+1)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,460 (+23)

Hospitalized: 152 (+1)

Deaths: 91

Radford:

Infections: 1,943 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,188 (+5)

Hospitalized: 154

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,011 (-2)

Hospitalized: 77

Deaths: 49 (-1)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,112 (+1)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,383 (+5)

Hospitalized: 109 (+3)

Deaths: 61 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,776 (+6)

Hospitalized: 137 (+1)

Deaths: 70

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,808 (+12)

Hospitalized: 212 (+2)

Deaths: 178 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,560 (+9)

Hospitalized: 142 (+1)

Deaths: 133

Salem:

Infections: 1,934 (+6)

Hospitalized: 60

Deaths: 43

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,261

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

