Virginia total COVID-19 virus infections top 600,00

Worldwide:

Infections: 121,966,487

Deaths: 2,695,132

Recoveries: 98,287,314

United States:

Infections: 30,298,859

Deaths: 550,736

Recoveries: 22,448,224

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 600,550 (+2,082)

Hospitalized: 25,611 (+94)

Deaths: 10,182 (+38)

Floyd County:

Infections: 767 (+1)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,499 (+69)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 91

Radford:

Infections: 1,949 (+6)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,191 (+3)

Hospitalized: 154

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,010 (-1)

Hospitalized: 77

Deaths: 49

Giles County:

Infections: 1,123 (+9)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: (+20)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,392 (+9)

Hospitalized: 109

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,781 (+5)

Hospitalized: 138 (+1)

Deaths: 70

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,823 (+15)

Hospitalized: 212

Deaths: 178

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,581 (+21)

Hospitalized: 142

Deaths: 133

Salem:

Infections: 1,940 (+6)

Hospitalized: 60

Deaths: 44 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,265 (+4)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

