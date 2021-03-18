Virginia total COVID-19 virus infections top 600,00

Worldwide:
Infections: 121,966,487
Deaths: 2,695,132
Recoveries: 98,287,314
United States:
Infections: 30,298,859
Deaths: 550,736
Recoveries: 22,448,224
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 600,550 (+2,082)
Hospitalized: 25,611 (+94)
Deaths: 10,182 (+38)
Floyd County:
Infections: 767 (+1)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,499 (+69)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 91
Radford:
Infections: 1,949 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,191 (+3)
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,010 (-1)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 49
Giles County:
Infections: 1,123 (+9)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: (+20)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,392 (+9)
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,781 (+5)
Hospitalized: 138 (+1)
Deaths: 70
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,823 (+15)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 178
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,581 (+21)
Hospitalized: 142
Deaths: 133
Salem:
Infections: 1,940 (+6)
Hospitalized: 60
Deaths: 44 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,265 (+4)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)