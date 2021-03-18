muselogo1-copy

Virginia total COVID-19 virus infections top 600,00

New total is 600,550 with 75 new infections in Montgomery County and 42 in the Roanoke Valley. Floyd County adds 1

Worldwide:
Infections: 121,966,487
Deaths: 2,695,132
Recoveries: 98,287,314

United States:
Infections: 30,298,859
Deaths: 550,736
Recoveries: 22,448,224

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 600,550 (+2,082)
Hospitalized: 25,611 (+94)
Deaths: 10,182 (+38)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 767 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,499 (+69)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 91

Radford:
Infections: 1,949 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,191 (+3)
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,010 (-1)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 49

Giles County:
Infections: 1,123 (+9)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: (+20)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,392 (+9)   
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,781 (+5)
Hospitalized: 138 (+1)
Deaths: 70

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,823 (+15)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 178

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,581 (+21)
Hospitalized: 142  
Deaths: 133

Salem:
Infections: 1,940 (+6)
Hospitalized: 60
Deaths: 44 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,265 (+4)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

