Senior night at Friday’s Floyd-James River football game

The Last home game of the truncated, shortened and delayed football season is also a night to honor Seniors
Mason Keith of the Buffaloes scores his first touchdown of the night.

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes football squad celebrates Senior Night with a game against visiting James River at Coach Beale Field.

According to the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, the “wintry mix” this morning should be gone well before noon with a high in the mid 40s and around 43 at kickoff with clouds and a zero chance of precipitation. Blustery winds are predicted to ease as the thermometer slides down into the 30s near freezing by morning.

Call it football weather as the Buffs finish their home stands in this truncated, COVID-19 schedule and complete the regular season at Radford next week.

Game time today is 7 pm.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
