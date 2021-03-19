Senior night at Friday’s Floyd-James River football game

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes football squad celebrates Senior Night with a game against visiting James River at Coach Beale Field.

According to the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, the “wintry mix” this morning should be gone well before noon with a high in the mid 40s and around 43 at kickoff with clouds and a zero chance of precipitation. Blustery winds are predicted to ease as the thermometer slides down into the 30s near freezing by morning.

Call it football weather as the Buffs finish their home stands in this truncated, COVID-19 schedule and complete the regular season at Radford next week.

Game time today is 7 pm.

