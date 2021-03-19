muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus cases rise by 1,632, Montgomery County 46, Roanoke Valley 30, Floyd County 3

The Old Dominion now reports 602,182 cases and 10,092 deaths.

Worldwide:
Infections: 122.493,956
Deaths: 2,705,393
Recoveries: 98,749,079

United States:
Infections: 30,360,639
Deaths: 552,475
Recoveries: 22,523,803

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 602,182 (+1,632)
Hospitalized: 25,711 (+100)
Deaths: 10,092 (+10)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 770 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,545(+46)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 86 (-5)

Radford:
Infections: 1,955 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,193 (+2)
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 65 (-2)

Galax:
Infections: 1,010
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 48 (-2)

Giles County:
Infections: 1,129 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 17

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,398 (+6)   
Hospitalized: 110 (+1)
Deaths: 6 (-2)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,785 (+4)
Hospitalized: 139 (+1)
Deaths: 71 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,823 (+15)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 178

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,594 (+13)
Hospitalized: 142  
Deaths: 124 (-9)

Salem:
Infections: 1,942 (+2)
Hospitalized: 60
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,266 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
