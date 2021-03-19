Virginia virus cases rise by 1,632, Montgomery County 46, Roanoke Valley 30, Floyd County 3

Worldwide:
Infections: 122.493,956
Deaths: 2,705,393
Recoveries: 98,749,079
United States:
Infections: 30,360,639
Deaths: 552,475
Recoveries: 22,523,803
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 602,182 (+1,632)
Hospitalized: 25,711 (+100)
Deaths: 10,092 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 770 (+3)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,545(+46)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 86 (-5)
Radford:
Infections: 1,955 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,193 (+2)
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 65 (-2)
Galax:
Infections: 1,010
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 48 (-2)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,129 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 17
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,398 (+6)
Hospitalized: 110 (+1)
Deaths: 6 (-2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,785 (+4)
Hospitalized: 139 (+1)
Deaths: 71 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,823 (+15)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 178
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,594 (+13)
Hospitalized: 142
Deaths: 124 (-9)
Salem:
Infections: 1,942 (+2)
Hospitalized: 60
Deaths: 44
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,266 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)