Virginia adds 1,563 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Total cases in the Old Dominion: 603,745 with 10,104 deaths. Montgomery County has 32 new cases and Roanoke Valley adds 40.

Worldwide:
Infections: 123,020,982
Deaths: 2,715,612
Recoveries: 99,147,428

United States:
Infections: 30,425,787
Deaths: 554,104
Recoveries: 22,610,325

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 603,745 (+1,563)
Hospitalized: 25,758 (+47)
Deaths: 10,104 (+12)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 773 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,572(+27)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 1,960 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,195 (+2)
Hospitalized: 155 (+1)
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,013 (+3)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 48

Giles County:
Infections: 1,132 (+3)
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)
Deaths: 17

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,402 (+3)   
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,793 (+8)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 71

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,848 (+25)
Hospitalized: 214 (+2)
Deaths: 177 (-1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,608 (+14)
Hospitalized: 142  
Deaths: 125 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,943 (+1)
Hospitalized: 61 (+1)
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,267 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

