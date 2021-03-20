Virginia adds 1,563 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 123,020,982

Deaths: 2,715,612

Recoveries: 99,147,428

United States:

Infections: 30,425,787

Deaths: 554,104

Recoveries: 22,610,325

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 603,745 (+1,563)

Hospitalized: 25,758 (+47)

Deaths: 10,104 (+12)

Floyd County:

Infections: 773 (+3)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,572(+27)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 1,960 (+5)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,195 (+2)

Hospitalized: 155 (+1)

Deaths: 65

Galax:

Infections: 1,013 (+3)

Hospitalized: 77

Deaths: 48

Giles County:

Infections: 1,132 (+3)

Hospitalized: 38 (+1)

Deaths: 17

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,402 (+3)

Hospitalized: 110

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,793 (+8)

Hospitalized: 139

Deaths: 71

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,848 (+25)

Hospitalized: 214 (+2)

Deaths: 177 (-1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,608 (+14)

Hospitalized: 142

Deaths: 125 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,943 (+1)

Hospitalized: 61 (+1)

Deaths: 44

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,267 (+1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

