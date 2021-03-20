Virginia adds 1,563 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 123,020,982
Deaths: 2,715,612
Recoveries: 99,147,428
United States:
Infections: 30,425,787
Deaths: 554,104
Recoveries: 22,610,325
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 603,745 (+1,563)
Hospitalized: 25,758 (+47)
Deaths: 10,104 (+12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 773 (+3)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,572(+27)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 1,960 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,195 (+2)
Hospitalized: 155 (+1)
Deaths: 65
Galax:
Infections: 1,013 (+3)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 48
Giles County:
Infections: 1,132 (+3)
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)
Deaths: 17
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,402 (+3)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,793 (+8)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 71
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,848 (+25)
Hospitalized: 214 (+2)
Deaths: 177 (-1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,608 (+14)
Hospitalized: 142
Deaths: 125 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,943 (+1)
Hospitalized: 61 (+1)
Deaths: 44
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,267 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)