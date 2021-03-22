Virginia’s 1,063 new COVID-19 cases include 76 in Roanoke Valley, 39 in Montgomery and 5 in Floyd

Worldwide:

Infections: 123,959,083

Deaths: 2,729,246

Recoveries: 99,876,417

United States:

Infections: 30,523,015

Deaths: 555,324

Recoveries: 22,724,300

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 605,967 (+1,063)

Hospitalized: 25,820 (+62)

Deaths: 10,127 (+23)

Floyd County:

Infections: 778 (+5)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,604 (+32)

Hospitalized: 153 (+1)

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 1,967 (+7)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,206 (+11)

Hospitalized: 156 (+1)

Deaths: 65

Galax:

Infections: 1,011 (-2)

Hospitalized: 79 (+2)

Deaths: 50 (+2)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,135 (+3)

Hospitalized: 39 (+1)

Deaths: 17

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,409 (+7)

Hospitalized: 110

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,804 (+11)

Hospitalized: 139

Deaths: 71

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,874 (+24)

Hospitalized: 214

Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,655 (+47)

Hospitalized: 142

Deaths: 125

Salem:

Infections: 1,948 (+5)

Hospitalized: 61

Deaths: 44

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,268 (+1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

