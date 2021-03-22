muselogo1-copy

Virginia’s 1,063 new COVID-19 cases include 76 in Roanoke Valley, 39 in Montgomery and 5 in Floyd

Virginia has 603,745 new cases, Roanoke Valley reports 17,399, Montgomery County (including Radford) has 10,571 and Floyd County now has 778

Worldwide:
Infections: 123,959,083
Deaths: 2,729,246
Recoveries: 99,876,417

United States:
Infections: 30,523,015
Deaths: 555,324
Recoveries: 22,724,300

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 605,967 (+1,063)
Hospitalized: 25,820 (+62)
Deaths: 10,127 (+23)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 778 (+5)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,604 (+32)
Hospitalized: 153 (+1)
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 1,967 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,206 (+11)
Hospitalized: 156 (+1)
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,011 (-2)
Hospitalized: 79 (+2)
Deaths: 50 (+2)

Giles County:
Infections: 1,135 (+3)
Hospitalized: 39 (+1)
Deaths: 17

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,409 (+7)   
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,804 (+11)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 71

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,874 (+24)
Hospitalized: 214
Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,655 (+47)
Hospitalized: 142  
Deaths: 125

Salem:
Infections: 1,948 (+5)
Hospitalized: 61
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,268 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 40

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

