New River Valley, Roanoke Valley report lower COVID-19 increases

Worldwide:
Infections: 124,472,759
Deaths: 2,738,534
Recoveries: 100,409,458
United States:
Infections: 30,584,133
Deaths: 566,070
Recoveries: 22,848,905
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 607,234 (+1,267)
Hospitalized: 25,948 (+128)
Deaths: 10,137 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 782 (+4)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,642 (+38)
Hospitalized: 154 (+1)
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 1,973 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,207 (+1)
Hospitalized: 156
Deaths: 65
Galax:
Infections: 1,013 (+2)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 51 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,144 (+9)
Hospitalized: 39
Deaths: 17
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,415 (+6)
Hospitalized: 111 (+1)
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,806 (+2)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 71
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,884 (+10)
Hospitalized: 216 (+2)
Deaths: 177
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,666 (+11)
Hospitalized: 142
Deaths: 125
Salem:
Infections: 1,949 (+1)
Hospitalized: 62 (+1)
Deaths: 44
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,269 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 41 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)