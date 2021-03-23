New River Valley, Roanoke Valley report lower COVID-19 increases

Worldwide:

Infections: 124,472,759

Deaths: 2,738,534

Recoveries: 100,409,458

United States:

Infections: 30,584,133

Deaths: 566,070

Recoveries: 22,848,905

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 607,234 (+1,267)

Hospitalized: 25,948 (+128)

Deaths: 10,137 (+10)

Floyd County:

Infections: 782 (+4)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,642 (+38)

Hospitalized: 154 (+1)

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 1,973 (+6)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,207 (+1)

Hospitalized: 156

Deaths: 65

Galax:

Infections: 1,013 (+2)

Hospitalized: 79

Deaths: 51 (+1)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,144 (+9)

Hospitalized: 39

Deaths: 17

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,415 (+6)

Hospitalized: 111 (+1)

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,806 (+2)

Hospitalized: 139

Deaths: 71

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,884 (+10)

Hospitalized: 216 (+2)

Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,666 (+11)

Hospitalized: 142

Deaths: 125

Salem:

Infections: 1,949 (+1)

Hospitalized: 62 (+1)

Deaths: 44

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,269 (+1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 41 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

