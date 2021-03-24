muselogo1-copy

No new COVID deaths in New River or Roanoke Valley in Wednesday’s report

Increases have also dropped in many localities in Southwestern Virginia.

Worldwide:
Infections: 125,182,737
Deaths: 2,751,893
Recoveries: 101,132,533

United States:
Infections: 30,686,393
Deaths: 557,844
Recoveries: 23,107,365

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 608,704 (+1,470)
Hospitalized: 26,037 (+89)
Deaths: 10,143 (+6)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 783 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,661 (+19)
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 1,980 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,212 (+5)
Hospitalized: 156
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,011 (-2)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 50 (-1)

Giles County:
Infections: 1,144
Hospitalized: 39
Deaths: 17

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,423 (+8)   
Hospitalized: 111
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,813 (+7)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 71

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,894 (+10)
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,688 (+22)
Hospitalized: 142  
Deaths: 125

Salem:
Infections: 1,962 (+23)
Hospitalized: 63 (+1)
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,274 (+5)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
