No new COVID deaths in New River or Roanoke Valley in Wednesday’s report

Worldwide:
Infections: 125,182,737
Deaths: 2,751,893
Recoveries: 101,132,533
United States:
Infections: 30,686,393
Deaths: 557,844
Recoveries: 23,107,365
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 608,704 (+1,470)
Hospitalized: 26,037 (+89)
Deaths: 10,143 (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 783 (+1)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,661 (+19)
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 1,980 (+7)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,212 (+5)
Hospitalized: 156
Deaths: 65
Galax:
Infections: 1,011 (-2)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 50 (-1)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,144
Hospitalized: 39
Deaths: 17
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,423 (+8)
Hospitalized: 111
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,813 (+7)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 71
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,894 (+10)
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 177
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,688 (+22)
Hospitalized: 142
Deaths: 125
Salem:
Infections: 1,962 (+23)
Hospitalized: 63 (+1)
Deaths: 44
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,274 (+5)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)