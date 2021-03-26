muselogo1-copy

Springtime storms and the light shows they provide

A look at thunderstorms in Southwestern Virginia, along with a little music from The Doors

Thunderstorms have arrived, even before April showers, in this Springtime.

For some, rain on the plain is a pain but for farmers it can be manna from heaven.

The video above is one I created from storms in a previous Spring. Maybe it to put a new one together.

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
