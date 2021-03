Floyd County’s Lady Buffaloes varsity volleyball squad overtook leads by Giles in the second and third sets Thursday night on the way to a three-set sweep in the Alan Cantrell Court, 25-11-, 27-25 and 21-21.

After disposing the visitors easily in the first set, the ladies had to hold off a charge from the Lady Spartans in the second and again the second. More details and photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Kenzee Chaffin and Peyton Faulkner block a drive from Giles.

