Second day with no new deaths in Roanoke Valley or Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Carroll, and Floyd counties

Worldwide:
Infections: 126,224,369
Deaths: 2,769,819
Recoveries: 101,830,885
United States:
Infections: 30,777,988
Deaths: 559,857
Recoveries: 23,196,217
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 612,062 (+1,799)
Hospitalized: 26,147 (+107)
Deaths: 10,154 (+11)
Floyd County:
Infections: 786 (+3)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20
Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,706 (+45)
Hospitalized: 155 (+1)
Deaths: 86
Radford:
Infections: 1,996 (+16)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,231 (+19)
Hospitalized: 159 (+3)
Deaths: 65
Galax:
Infections: 1,016 (+5)
Hospitalized: 80 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Giles County:
Infections: 1,147 (+3)
Hospitalized: 40 (+1)
Deaths: 17
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,433 (+10)
Hospitalized: 112 (+1)
Deaths: 60
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,815 (+2)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 71
Roanoke:
Infections: 7,917 (+23)
Hospitalized: 217 (+1)
Deaths: 177
Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,707 (+19)
Hospitalized: 143 (+1)
Deaths: 125
Salem:
Infections: 1,975 (+13)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,276 (+2)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 41
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)