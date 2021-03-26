muselogo1-copy

Second day with no new deaths in Roanoke Valley or Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Carroll, and Floyd counties

Montgomery County (and Radford) has 61 new cases, Roanoke Valley reported 44 and Floyd showed 3

Worldwide:
Infections: 126,224,369
Deaths: 2,769,819
Recoveries: 101,830,885

United States:
Infections: 30,777,988
Deaths: 559,857
Recoveries: 23,196,217

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 612,062 (+1,799)
Hospitalized: 26,147 (+107)
Deaths: 10,154 (+11)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 786 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,706 (+45)
Hospitalized: 155 (+1)
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 1,996 (+16)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,231 (+19)
Hospitalized: 159 (+3)
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,016 (+5)
Hospitalized: 80 (+1)
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,147 (+3)
Hospitalized: 40 (+1)
Deaths: 17

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,433 (+10)   
Hospitalized: 112 (+1)
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,815 (+2)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 71

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,917 (+23)
Hospitalized: 217 (+1)
Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,707 (+19)
Hospitalized: 143 (+1)  
Deaths: 125

Salem:
Infections: 1,975 (+13)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,276 (+2)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter