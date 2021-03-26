Second day with no new deaths in Roanoke Valley or Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Carroll, and Floyd counties

Worldwide:

Infections: 126,224,369

Deaths: 2,769,819

Recoveries: 101,830,885

United States:

Infections: 30,777,988

Deaths: 559,857

Recoveries: 23,196,217

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 612,062 (+1,799)

Hospitalized: 26,147 (+107)

Deaths: 10,154 (+11)

Floyd County:

Infections: 786 (+3)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,706 (+45)

Hospitalized: 155 (+1)

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 1,996 (+16)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,231 (+19)

Hospitalized: 159 (+3)

Deaths: 65

Galax:

Infections: 1,016 (+5)

Hospitalized: 80 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,147 (+3)

Hospitalized: 40 (+1)

Deaths: 17

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,433 (+10)

Hospitalized: 112 (+1)

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,815 (+2)

Hospitalized: 139

Deaths: 71

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,917 (+23)

Hospitalized: 217 (+1)

Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,707 (+19)

Hospitalized: 143 (+1)

Deaths: 125

Salem:

Infections: 1,975 (+13)

Hospitalized: 63

Deaths: 44

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,276 (+2)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

