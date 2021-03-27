While Virginia virus cases rise by 1,912, death increases drop to 24

Worldwide:

Infections: 126,842,722

Deaths: 2,782,112

Recoveries: 102,264,059

United States:

Infections: 3o,853,032

Deaths: 551,142

Recoveries: 23,275,268

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 613,974 (+1,912)

Hospitalized: 26,210 (+63)

Deaths: 10,178 (+24)

Floyd County:

Infections: 788 (+2)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:

Infections: 8,724 (+18)

Hospitalized: 156 (+1)

Deaths: 86

Radford:

Infections: 2,003 (+)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,235 (+4)

Hospitalized: 161 (+2)

Deaths: 65

Galax:

Infections: 1,017 (+1)

Hospitalized: 80

Deaths: 50

Giles County:

Infections: 1,149 (+2)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,436 (+3)

Hospitalized: 112

Deaths: 60

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,821 (+6)

Hospitalized: 141 (+2)

Deaths: 71

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,917 (+32)

Hospitalized: 218 (+1)

Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,721 (+14)

Hospitalized: 141

Deaths: 125

Salem:

Infections: 1,978 (+3)

Hospitalized: 63

Deaths: 44

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,278 (+2)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

