While Virginia virus cases rise by 1,912, death increases drop to 24

One 1 death in Montgomery County is reported in the New River or Roanoke valleys

Worldwide:
Infections: 126,842,722
Deaths: 2,782,112
Recoveries: 102,264,059

United States:
Infections: 3o,853,032
Deaths: 551,142
Recoveries: 23,275,268

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 613,974 (+1,912)
Hospitalized: 26,210 (+63)
Deaths: 10,178 (+24)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 788 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 20

Montgomery County:
Infections: 8,724 (+18)
Hospitalized: 156 (+1)
Deaths: 86

Radford:
Infections: 2,003 (+)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,235 (+4)
Hospitalized: 161 (+2)
Deaths: 65

Galax:
Infections: 1,017 (+1)
Hospitalized: 80
Deaths: 50

Giles County:
Infections: 1,149 (+2)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,436 (+3)   
Hospitalized: 112
Deaths: 60

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,821 (+6)
Hospitalized: 141 (+2)
Deaths: 71

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,917 (+32)
Hospitalized: 218 (+1)
Deaths: 177

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,721 (+14)
Hospitalized: 141  
Deaths: 125

Salem:
Infections: 1,978 (+3)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,278 (+2)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 41

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

